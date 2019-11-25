Little Mix to bring summer tour to Scottish stadiums

The world's biggest girl band have announced shows in Ayr, Falkirk and Aberdeen.

Tour: Little Mix head to Scotland in 2020.

Little Mix have announced three Scottish stadium dates as part of their upcoming summer tour.

The group will take to the stage in Ayr, Falkirk and Aberdeen in June and July next year.

Falkirk Stadium will host the opening night of the 'Summer 2020' tour on Friday, June 26.

The band will then play Ayr Racecourse on Saturday, July 25 before headlining Hazelhead Park in Aberdeen on Sunday, July 26.

"Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it" said the group.

"Our last summer tour was one of our favourites ever, so we can't wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!".

Since forming on The X Factor in 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have fully cemented their status as the world's biggest girl band.

They have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, collected more than 17 million Spotify listeners, received more than three billion Youtube views, and collated over 12 billion streams worldwide.

They have achieved a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum selling singles, surpassing the record previously held by the Spice Girls.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9am on Thursday November 28.

