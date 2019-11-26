Scots YouTuber wins Influencer Of The Year at Beauty Awards

Make up artist Jamie Genevieve won the award at Monday's ceremony in London.

Getty Images

Scottish YouTube star Jamie Genevieve has been named as the UK's top influencer at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The make-up artist, who worked in a Glasgow department store before getting her big break on social media, was given the recognition at the Beauty Awards 2019 held in London.

Announcing the news on Instagram the 26-year-old said: "A victory spin because WE WON INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR!!!

"So so thrilled and beyond grateful to all of you for voting for me, absolutely none of these brilliant things would ever happen without you all."

One of Scotland's most popular social media stars, Genevieve, who was born in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, but raised in Glasgow from the age of eleven, now has 833,000 subscribers on YouTube and 1.3m followers on Instagram.

She shot to fame after sharing her make-up tips on YouTube in videos that have now been watched hundreds of thousands of times, before launching her own range of cosmetics in 2017.

Genevieve was also the subject of a BBC documentary earlier this year.

The Beauty Awards 2019 was held in London's City Central At The HAC on Monday and attended by celebrities including TV host Caroline Flack, actress Patsy Kensit, TOWIE'S Joey Essex, Scots singer Tallia Storm and several Love Island stars.

