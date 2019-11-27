Star Wars: Return of the Jedi screened with live orchestra

The climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga will be projected onto a huge ultra-HD screen.

Concert: A live orchestra will bring the film to life.

Star Wars fans are in for a special treat.

A series of live orchestral screenings of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will take place across the UK next year, with the tour coming to a close at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on November 29, 2020.

The climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga will be projected onto a huge ultra-HD screen, whilst the symphony orchestra on stage bring to life the stunning music of Oscar-winner John Williams.

Since the release of the first movie more than 40 years ago, the Star Wars franchise has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic music scores.

Return of the Jedi (1983) sees Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia joined by Jabba the Hutt, Yoda and the Ewoks in an adventure across the galaxy as Darth Vader prepares to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance.

Legendary composer Williams is well known for scoring all nine of the Star Wars saga films, beginning with 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

His scores for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens were each nominated for Oscars.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

