St Andrew's Day events revealed up and down the country

Festivities: Celebrations will be held across the country. Pixabay

A whole host of events and activities are set to take place up and down the country in celebration of St Andrew's Day.

The second nationwide Fair Saturday will shine a light on culture and the arts - with more than 120 events promoting fairness, sharing and fundraising for social causes.

Some of the highlights include a ceilidh at St Andrew's Cathedral in Aberdeen and a carol concert at Rosslyn Chapel in Midlothian.

In Glasgow, there will be a conga at Hampden Park as well as a 'night at the Hunterian Museum'.

There will also be a torch parade in St Andrews, Fife, an Oor Wullie musical at the Dundee Rep Theatre, and a big bash in Oban within Argyll & Bute.

One Kind Act campaign

Glasgow: A conga will take place at Hampden Park.

St Andrew's Fair Saturday marks the start of Scotland's Winter Festivals and this year will support the #OneKindAct campaign, which encourages people to make someone's day with an act of kindness.

As part of the campaign, artist Cat Ingall has created a message board packed with post-it notes suggesting kind acts such as speaking to an elderly neighbour or holding the door open for someone.

The board has been set up at Glasgow's Buchanan Street subway station where commuters and passersby are being urged to take a post-it and carry out the task written on it.

Winter Festivals: St Andrew's Day kicks off the celebrations.

The global Fair Saturday movement began in Spain in 2014 and aims to have a positive impact on society by driving social empathy through the arts and culture.

Jordi Albareda, Fair Saturday director and founder, said: "The Fair Saturday movement is all about encouraging countries across the world to work together to drive positive social impact through arts and culture.

"As Fair Saturday continues to grow internationally, we are glad to see Scotland leading the way and embracing our goal of building a better society for all.

"Whether you do one small act of kindness for another person, or head along to one of the more than 100 Fair Saturday events happening across the country, your actions can have a real impact on someone else's life."

Scotland's Winter Festivals, supported by £400,000 from the Scottish Government, opens with St Andrew's Day on November 30, followed by Hogmanay and Burns celebrations.

The full programme for St Andrew's Fair Saturday is available online at standrews.fairsaturday.org.

Those unable to make it along to an event can visit onescotland.org to find out other ways to make someone's day this St Andrew's Day.

