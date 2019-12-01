Scottish Music Awards: Lewis Capaldi and Liam Gallagher among winners

The star-studded ceremony also featured performances from Simple Minds and Tom Walker.

Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher, Simple Minds and Tom Walker have been crowned winners at the Scottish Music Awards.

Be Charlotte and newcomer Joesef also took home awards at the St Andrew's Day ceremony that raised money for music charity Nordoff Robins.

Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi were the big winners, with Lewis - a newly announced TRNSMT-headliner, making an appearance at the ceremony via video link that was met with one of the biggest cheers of the night.

The young singer-songwriter from Bathgate, who has recently been nominated for a Grammy, won the Song Writing Award, whilst Liam Gallager won the Best UK Artist Award.

Scottish Music Awards: Joesef, Be Charlotte and Tom Walker.

Simple Minds, who are celebrating 40 years in the industry, were awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award.

"When we started out, we never thought we'd be here" said singer Jim Kerr.

"Although - I wish I could go back 40 years and tell myself to dress better!" added Charlie Burchill.

BRIT Award-winner Tom Walker was joined by the Red Hot Chilli pipers to perform his hit single Leave a Light On, before winning his second Scottish Music Award, for Best Album.

"I always try to change up my performances" he told STV News.

"I think that sound sounds amazing with the bagpipes. And we're in Scotland - so it goes together nicely!"

The singer-songwriter brought his whole family to the event, including Granny Sadie - much to the delight of fans.

Tom Walker: Performed at the ceremony.

On the star-studded red carpet, Dundee singer-songwriter Be Charlotte spoke about the important work of the music therapy charity.

"I did a bit of that myself when I was growing up, and I try to use it in my songwriting.

"I write songs to help myself, but also to help others.

"I just love their message - that music can really transform your life."

The musician also performed at the event, before taking home the Evolution Award.

Donald MacLeod, Chairman of the Nordoff Robins Fundraising Committee, said: "We feel very proud that our annual night of music and cultural celebration also raises vital funds for Nordoff Robbins whilst celebrating the living legends and rising stars of the Scottish music scene.

“From Simple Minds to Joesef, Twin Atlantic to Tom Walker and more, we really can't thank all the artists who have come together to support Nordoff Robbins enough.

“Their support ensures we can provide music therapy to those who need it most across the country and it is truly enriching lives.

“Thank you once again to all of our outstanding partners and friends who come together to celebrate the biggest night in the Scottish music industry."

