  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Music Awards: Lewis Capaldi and Liam Gallagher among winners

Polly Bartlett

The star-studded ceremony also featured performances from Simple Minds and Tom Walker.

Lewis Capaldi Liam Gallagher
Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher, Simple Minds and Tom Walker have been crowned winners at the Scottish Music Awards.

Be Charlotte and newcomer Joesef also took home awards at the St Andrew's Day ceremony that raised money for music charity Nordoff Robins.

Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi were the big winners, with Lewis - a newly announced TRNSMT-headliner, making an appearance at the ceremony via video link that was met with one of the biggest cheers of the night.

The young singer-songwriter from Bathgate, who has recently been nominated for a Grammy, won the Song Writing Award, whilst Liam Gallager won the Best UK Artist Award.

Scottish Music Awards: Joesef, Be Charlotte and Tom Walker.
Scottish Music Awards: Joesef, Be Charlotte and Tom Walker.

Simple Minds, who are celebrating 40 years in the industry, were awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award.

"When we started out, we never thought we'd be here" said singer Jim Kerr.

"Although - I wish I could go back 40 years and tell myself to dress better!" added Charlie Burchill.

BRIT Award-winner Tom Walker was joined by the Red Hot Chilli pipers to perform his hit single Leave a Light On, before winning his second Scottish Music Award, for Best Album.

"I always try to change up my performances" he told STV News.

"I think that sound sounds amazing with the bagpipes. And we're in Scotland - so it goes together nicely!"

The singer-songwriter brought his whole family to the event, including Granny Sadie - much to the delight of fans.

Tom Walker: Performed at the ceremony.
Tom Walker: Performed at the ceremony.

On the star-studded red carpet, Dundee singer-songwriter Be Charlotte spoke about the important work of the music therapy charity.

"I did a bit of that myself when I was growing up, and I try to use it in my songwriting.

"I write songs to help myself, but also to help others.

"I just love their message - that music can really transform your life."

The musician also performed at the event, before taking home the Evolution Award.

Donald MacLeod, Chairman of the Nordoff Robins Fundraising Committee, said: "We feel very proud that our annual night of music and cultural celebration also raises vital funds for Nordoff Robbins whilst celebrating the living legends and rising stars of the Scottish music scene. 

“From Simple Minds to Joesef, Twin Atlantic to Tom Walker and more, we really can't thank all the artists who have come together to support Nordoff Robbins enough. 

“Their support ensures we can provide music therapy to those who need it most across the country and it is truly enriching lives. 

“Thank you once again to all of our outstanding partners and friends who come together to celebrate the biggest night in the Scottish music industry."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.