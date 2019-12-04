Be Charlotte sells guitar to buy instruments for children

The singer-songwriter donated the guitars and ukuleles to primary school pupils in Dundee.

Music: Be Charlotte donated instruments to a primary school.

A singer-songwriter has sold her old guitar to buy musical instruments for schoolchildren.

Be Charlotte gave up her Breedlove, which she'd had since she was 16-years-old, and used the money to purchase guitars and ukuleles for a primary school in Dundee.

The musician - whose real name is Charlotte Brimner - toured schools across the country earlier this year in the hope of inspiring the next generation of Scots stars.

Donating the instruments on Tuesday, the musician said: "I've been aware for a while that music instrument tuition is under threat in schools in Scotland.

"Earlier this year I pioneered a schools tour to hopefully encourage more young people to have an interest in music.

"When I heard that this primary school had started guitar lessons but had no guitars in the school I wanted to try and do something about it.

"I hope that every child in Scotland can have the opportunity to learn an instrument and if I can do something that helps in just a small way then I will. It's just the start."

Brimner - who has released two singles with Columbia Records - thanked Rainbow Music for helping to make the donation happen.

The singer, who found her voice as a teenager with an acoustic guitar in Dundee, has performed at many festivals including T in the Park and TRNSMT.

She also represented Scotland at the Solheim Cup handover in Iowa in 2017. Her stateside performance was broadcast across the globe into more than 350 million homes.

The singer, who performed at the opening of Dundee's V&A museum last year, is vocal against the cuts to music tuition in Scottish schools.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6018124395001-news-190326-becharlotte16x9.jpg" />

During a visit to St Paul's RC Academy in Dundee earlier this year, she told STV News: "It was so important for me to be learning music in school.

"I was doing it as a hobby outside of school, but in school was when I was really learning the other side of it - I guess the more 'technical' side of it, or learning how to read music better or write music.

"So that really helped me and it also just gave me the confidence to play music.

"When I first went into high school, my instruments were drums and guitar because I was too scared to sing but then after a couple of years I got a bit more confidence to sing and I chose that as my instrument.

"From then I had the good support of a teacher who really helped me to find my voice and keep singing which helped."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.