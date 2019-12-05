Superfan presents Sir Rod Stewart with special award

The music legend has been honoured for his live shows at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Superfan: Helen Gibson presented the award to Sir Rod Stewart. Ryan Johnston

Sir Rod Stewart has been presented with a special award in recognition of his live shows at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

A lifelong superfan was given the honour of handing over the Ultimate Performer gong to the music legend after his show on Saturday night.

Since opening the venue in 2013 with a four-night stint, the superstar has returned for a further six performances and has delighted more than 125,000 fans.

On receiving the SSE Live Award, Sir Rod said: "I can't believe that was our tenth show here already.

"I've got fond memories of opening the venue and the fans have continued to come back and support me since, so it's very special to receive the Ultimate Performer award from SSE."

Helen Gibson, from Aberdeen, who was selected by SSE from thousands of fans on social media to meet her hero and make the presentation, said it was a "dream come true".

She said: "I can't quite believe what's happened.

"Rod's music has been such a big part of my life so to get the chance to meet him and present this special award is just a dream come true.

"I was shaking a little but Rod was really nice and calmed me down right away.

"His shows are always amazing and I just hope he comes back to The SSE Hydro another ten times at least."

