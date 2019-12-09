Crowded House visit Glasgow on first Euro tour in decade

Neil Finn will bring the 'Weather With You' band to the Hydro on Wednesday, June 17.

Crowded House are at the Hydro in June next year.

Crowded House have announced a Glasgow show during their first European tour in more than ten years.

Neil Finn and Nick Seymour's band will play at the Hydro on Wednesday, June 17.

The tour will also take the Australian act to Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Crowded House enjoyed huge commercial success between the mid-1980s and mid-1990s, with hits including Don't Dream It's Over and Weather With You.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 13.

