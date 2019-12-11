'Next Billy Elliot' child ballet star dies aged 14

Jack Burns, who appeared on several TV shows including Outlander, was found dead at his home.

Dance star: Jack Burns died suddenly at home. UKTheatreSchool Performing Arts Academy

A child star tipped to be the 'next Billy Elliot' has died suddenly at the age of 14.

Ballet star Jack Burns, who appeared on several TV shows including Outlander, was found dead at his home in Greenock, Inverclyde, on Sunday, December 1.

Elite Academy of Dance paid tribute to the teen.

A spokesperson said: "Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012.

"We and all of Jack's family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers."

Jack leaves behind mother Karen, father Robert and brother Rory.

His funeral service will be held at St Mary's RC Church in Greenock at 10am on Thursday.

Youngsters that plan to pay their respects have been encouraged to wear youth group hoodies in tribute to the groups Jack "loved to attend".

Police are not treating the boy's death as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.30pm on Sunday, December 1, police were called following the death of a 14-year-old boy within a house on the Esplanade in Greenock.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of his death which police are not treating as suspicious.

"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

