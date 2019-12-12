Pantomime audiences in for a wild time at safari park

Blair Drummond Safari Park will open its gates on Saturday and Sunday.

Blair Drummond Safari Park: The attraction will open up this weekend.

Visitors to Blair Drummond Safari Park are in for a wild weekend.

The popular attraction is normally closed throughout the winter, but will open its gates on Saturday and Sunday for pantomime performances.

The casts of Snow White and Cinderella will take to the stage within the park's safari marquee.

This is the second year pantomimes will be held at the Stirling visitor attraction.

Ticket-holders are being encouraged to make the most of the unique setting by spending time visiting the animals before and after the shows.

Pantomime: The casts of Snow White and Cinderella will take to the safari park's stage.

Marketing manager Liz Gunn said: "We're delighted to be reopening our doors for the pantomimes.

"These events give us the opportunity to showcase our fantastic new indoor venue space with a top quality show, and also allow access to parts of the safari park that would otherwise be closed at this time of the year.

"We're certain that this must be one of the most exciting pantomime venues in Scotland and we're looking forward to welcoming our visitors."

Snow White will be performed on Saturday, while Cinderella will take place on Sunday.

The shows - Snow White on Saturday and Cinderella on Sunday - will take place at 12.30pm and 2.30pm each day.

For more information, go to blairdrummond.com.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.