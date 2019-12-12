Doune the Rabbit Hole reveals first wave of acts for 2020

Glasgow indie stars Belle and Sebastian will headline next year's festival.

Moscow-based activist collective Pussy Riot and Motown legends Martha Reeves and the Vandellas will also join the Brit Award winners at the Stirlingshire music festival.

Returning for its 11th year, the line-up also includes Stornoway's Peat & Diesel, London trio Girl Ray, Bristol's Cut Capers, and Celtic fusion band Peatbog Faeries.

The Bluebells, McLusky, Dry Cleaning, Mickey 9s, Peaness, Esperanza, Wet Look, Tights, Fauves and Kubitaru complete the bill.

The family and dog-friendly festival will also feature a range of activities from arts and crafts to poetry, jam sessions and storytelling.

Festival director Jamie Murray said: "We're delighted to announce Belle and Sebastian, a homegrown, world renowned Scottish band as our Saturday night festival headliner alongside international acts including Russian art activist collective Pussy Riot and US soul legends Martha Reeves and the Vandellas with further exciting headliners to be announced in the new year.

"We continue to celebrate the homegrown alongside legendary international bands and the hottest bands from across the UK.

"We welcome Scottish trio Peat & Diesel, legendary 1980s Scottish act The Bluebells, Bristol band Cut Capers and London's Girl Ray amongst others.

"Doune the Rabbit Hole is very much an inclusive and welcoming family environment and we will continue to accommodate young festival fans and their families and encourage fun, adventure and imagination with children's activities, workshops and fun across the site."

Doune the Rabbit Hole will take place at Cardross Estate between July 17-19, 2020.

For more information, go to dounetherabbithole.co.uk.

