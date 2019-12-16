Comic king Mark Millar gives 450 panto tickets to schools

The Kick-Ass and Kingsman writer gifted hundreds of tickets to Coatbridge primaries.

Comic book king: Kick-Ass and Kingsman writer Mark Millar. Getty Images / SEC

Comic book king Mark Millar has bought hundreds of panto tickets for schoolchildren in his hometown of Coatbridge.

The multi-millionaire Netflix executive - whose Kick-Ass and Kingsman comics have been turned into Hollywood films - and his wife have donated 450 tickets to St Bartholomew's Primary School, Townhead Primary School and Pentland School in North Lanarkshire for Wednesday's performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Glasgow's SEC.

Starring Gary: Tank Commander's Greg McHugh and Leah MacRae alongside Doon Mackichan (Two Doors Down), the show promises to be "the fairest panto in all the land".

Millar warned parents to make sure their child isn't absent as the ticket is non-refundable.

Posting on Twitter, he said: "Townhead parents! My wife and I have bought 450 tickets for St Barts, Townhead Primary and Pentland School to go see Snow White at the SEC this Wednesday.

"Please make sure your kid not absent as their ticket not refundable. Hope you have a great time!"

He added: "It just struck me that this is the second last day of school and as a kid I always tried to get a day off that day so just double-checking."

Earlier this year, Millar and his wife opened a not-for-profit cafe in Coatbridge to raise money for the community.

The 49-year-old hopes the Rainbow Family Cafe will help in his efforts to revamp the Townhead area where he grew up.

In 2017, the writer sold his Millarworld publishing company to home entertainment giant Netflix in a multi-million pound deal.

He is now an executive and creates exclusive movies and television shows for the company.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.