Elf and safety: Most common A&E admissions at Christmas

Beware of your Christmas tree - that festive glittering spruce is not as innocent as it looks.

Yuletide warning: How to keep safe this Christmas. NHS

Dangerous decorations and treacherous turkeys could leave you feeling a little less than your usual festive self this season.

While the month of Yuletide joy may be upon is, so too is the annual pilgrimage of Christmas-related A&E trips.

From standing on broken baubles and Lego to firing a cork like a cannonball straight into your eye opening the festive bubbly, 'tis the season to be cautious while spreading Christmas cheer.

According to the NHS, more than 80,000 of us end up at at hospital during the Christmas period as we fall victim to everything from exploding fairy lights to toxic mistletoe.

Here's a rundown, with help from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), of what to look out for.

1. Beware of your Christmas tree

It might not be nearly as angelic and twinkly as it looks.

Nearly 1000 people are injured every year by their tree as the spruce becomes a prickly weapon of mass destruction in our living rooms.

Most of us fall victim while fixing the star on the top branch or hanging baubles in hard to reach places, according to RoSPA.

Falling off chairs, ladders and being subjected to spiky branches on the way down can lead to a few twisted ankles so make sure your tree is put up in a safe corner and inquisitive pets and children are supervised at all times.

2. About that bouncing boxer...

This year's much-awaited John Lewis Christmas advert brought with it a gang of lovely bouncy animals on a trampoline.

And with it, a bit of a potential headache for A&E staff.

A top surgeon has voiced fears the advert could trigger an influx of children suffering broken bones from falling off trampolines during the festive season.

Amir Ali Qureshi, a consultant at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, warned youngsters should only use trampolines under professional supervision amid huge interest sparked by the company's festive ad.

"I have come across multiple serious injuries during my career so far among adults and children as a result of trampoline use, including broken arms, legs and elbows as well as severe neck injuries and knee dislocations, despite the use of nets as a preventative measure," he said.

Online searches for trampolines surged by 300% on the night the eagerly anticipated TV advert was released.

So if you know Santa might be bringing you one, be sure to take extra care when bouncing.

3. Ballistic bottle corks

Eye injuries are also apparently common at this time of year for those of us trying to reach hidden presents, as are bruises from ballistic bottle corks.

The advice from your health service is to perhaps put your presents a little nearer the front of the tree and to remember not to open your fizz with the bottle pointing into family member's faces.

4. Dangerous smooching

While kissing under the mistletoe might make for a special moment, it doesn't pay to get up too close and personal with certain types of the plant.

Mistletoe can be poisonous. Its berries contain toxic proteins that slow the heart rate and can cause hallucinations.

The orange berries of the Christmas cherry can also cause stomach pains and the Christmas rose is so effective at causing diarrhoea it was formerly used as a chemical weapon by the ancient Greeks.

So make sure to check with the garden centre first whether the plants you're buying are toxic and remember to keep them out of reach of children.

5. Exploding fairy lights

As pretty as fairy lights are, the tiny little bulbs can pack quite a wallop if they electrocute you.

On average, 350 people are admitted to hospital each year with Christmas light-related injuries.

People falling while they're putting them up, children swallowing the bulbs and electric shocks and burns from faulty lights are the most common listed accidents.

Also, if you have a real tree in your home this season and are attempting to water it, it's best to make sure your lights are switched off first.

6. Don't stuff your pets

Our furry family members are not excluded from Christmas injuries.

Last year, Asda Money Pet Insurance revealed the top ten pet insurance claims that had been made during the festive season.

They included Dynamo the cat, who chewed through Christmas light wiring, causing a mild electric shock.

Many cats ingested poisonous mistletoe, Pablo the pug ate a whole box of Paxo stuffing mix and Archie the Labrador consumed a whole gammon joint which required out of hours treatment.

Meanwhile, Lennox the Boxer stole a child's advent calendar and consumed the contents making himself sick, Milo the schnauzer ate the faux snow used in a Christmas scene and Skittles the cat got stuck up a chimney and injured his ear.

A number of dogs ate mince pies and Christmas cake which can also lead to an expensive vet call and, as Toulouse the cat learned last Christmas, advent candles will burn you.

Check your pet insurance, don't feed your pets human food and keep them away from anything that they really shouldn't be munching on.

7. Be sure your edible decorations are in fact edible

This has, in fact, been known to happen. In 2007, there were two fatal incidences of people eating decorations they mistook for chocolate so they really can be very dangerous - especially when made out of glass.

Families are encouraged to buy plastic decorations to minimize the risk.

8. Treacherous turkeys

Turkeys can also turn on us and give us an extremely nasty surprise.

The annual spike in food poisoning around the holiday season is unmatched by any other time of year, with one in five of us falling ill.

When cooking Christmas dinner, 80% of us wash the turkey beforehand, which spreads germs to kitchen surfaces - just one infected droplet can leave you very ill indeed.

Many of us also risk food poisoning by eating turkey dinner leftovers which have been in the fridge for longer than the recommended two days.

It takes hours to cook a turkey properly. If you don't, you could contract salmonella poisoning, which can be life-threatening.

9. Easy on the Christmas tipple

The highest cause of hospital admissions at Christmas is people falling victim to alcohol-related accidents.

People drink 41% more in December than the monthly average and hospital staff, police and the fire service are warning everyone to remember to keep extra safe this season.

Last year, 12 months after the lower drink-drive limit was introduced, one in 35 drivers stopped during the festive season in Scotland was over the legal limit.

This compared to one in 50 motorists over the same period the previous year.

Assistant chief constable Bernie Higgins from Police Scotland said: "Between December last year and January 2016, 452 drivers failed a breath test.

"It's really disappointing that so many people were prepared to cause danger to others as well as themselves.

"We are urging people to plan ahead during the party season. Think about how you're going to get home - before you head out - and don't forget about any journeys you'll make the morning after.

"The consequences of drink-driving can be devastating and we will be particularly vigilant during the festive period to discourage anyone thinking about drinking and driving, so the best advice if you are planning to drink this Christmas is don't risk it, don't drink and drive."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.