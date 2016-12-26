Mysterious disappearance of the Eilean Mor lighthouse keepers

More than a century after three men vanished a memorial is finally going up in their honour.

Eilean Mor: The mystery has never been solved. Chris Downer

There was no light in the darkness. That was the first sign. The second was the flagpole, left bare in the rising wind.

Inside the Eilean Mor lighthouse, also known as the Flannan Isles lighthouse, the kitchen clock had stopped.

Ashes lay cold in the fireplace and two out of three oilskin coats where missing from their pegs.

Of the three men who wore them, not one could be found.

It was Boxing Day, 1900, when the crew of the Hesperus landed on the island of Eilean Mor, off the coast of north west Scotland.

Their captain, James Harvey, had been tasked with delivering a relief lighthouse keeper as part of the men's regular rotation. Instead, he was forced to deliver a telegram to the mainland:

A dreadful accident has happened at Flannans. The three Keepers, Ducat, Marshall and the occasional have disappeared from the island.

"No sign of life was to be seen," the captain wrote, followed by the update: "Night coming on, we could not wait to make something as to their fate".

Captain Harvey left the replacement keeper, Joseph Moore, on the island with a small crew to keep the light burning.

Of those who had been there before him, no sign remained. Lighthouse keepers Thomas Marshall, James Ducat and Donald McArthur had vanished without a trace.

None of the men were ever been found. Marc Calhoun

It has been more than a century since the Eilean Mor lighthouse keepers' mysterious disappearance and the true events of what happened to the men remain unknown.

Over time, wild theories have circulated, all trying to discover what happened all those years ago.

There are those who believe a giant wave took them, or perhaps a strong wind blasting across the rocks.

But it's the men, not the mystery, that people like Keith McCloskey believe matter most.

"This story is about three men who died," says Keith, author of a book on the subject titled The Lighthouse.

"Something awful happened to them. They were real, live, living human beings but they seem to have been overlooked."

After more than a century since their disappearance, Keith has sparked the development of a memorial in tribute to Thomas Marshall, James Ducat, and Donald McArthur.

Now led by the community of Breasclete on Lewis, the village the missing men called home when not out by the sea, the monument will include a bronze wave sweeping over a sandstone lighthouse sitting on top of a boulder, hewn from Hebridean island rock.

Set to be built on the shore near the village in 2017, it will stand near the point the lighthouse keepers returned to by boat when their duty was done.

Breasclete, Isle of Lewis. Robert Watson

Not much is known about the three lighthouse keepers themselves, though some of their descendants still live across Scotland.

The logbook the men carefully kept during their time on duty has been lost, along with much of the paperwork in the aftermath of their disappearance.

When not on duty, the keepers lived in Cnoc Mor in the small village of Breasclete, and it was from this area that the original builders of the lighthouse came.

Built between 1896 and 1899, it was they who constructed steps and later rails before the tower itself. What could not be back-packed up the rocks, like horses and building materials, had to be winched up instead.

It was barely a year in operation when the men vanished.

Donald McArthur, one of the missing, was an occasional watch-keeper at the lighthouse, who had been temporarily replacing the regular keeper who was ill.

He was of Breasclete stock, an ex-regular army man and tailor by trade. He had been supervising the building of a local church when he left for duty.

When he failed to return, his wife was only able to pick up the minimum of his pension as he was not a full time employee.

"Thomas was about 27 years old, stoic, who never married, but we know he left behind his father," says Keith.

"He had been relying on Thomas' wage so when he lost his son, it was even harder for him."

James on the other hand, had five children. His wife took on his pension.

The logbook the men carefully kept has been lost. Peter Standing

A fatal accident Inquiry was never carried out despite the process being introduced to Scotland in 1895.

The few official records that do remain are from the Northern Lighthouse Board, including a letter written by Mr J Moore, the assistant lightkeeper who was on relief duty at the Flannan Isles at the time.

There is also a report submitted by the men's superintendent Robert Muirhead, the last man to see them alive, and the telegram from the captain of Hesperus, the ship which found the men gone.

The first sign that things were not quite right on the island was around midnight on December 15.

Approximately 80 miles north west from the Scottish mainland was the 2193-ton cargo vessel, the SS Archtor, struggling through the heavy swell of the North Atlantic.

The severity of the storm that had raged for days around them in the dark, cold waters had already swept away three of her compasses.

The crew were two days sailing from Leith, 120 miles west by north from the Flannan Isles, when their captain began searching for the light of Eilean Mor.

The sun had set and it was a clear night but still there was no sign, even when the ship came within five miles of the rocks. It was supposed to flash twice every 30 seconds.

It had been a newly built lighthouse, barely a year old, and her light should have shone nigh on 24 miles across the sea.

Around 20 miles away, south east of the island, gamekeeper Roderick MacKenzie was also perturbed.

The Northern Lighthouse Board paid him £8 a year to act as an observer for the light from Gallan Head on Lewis.

He had not seen in burning in more than a week. The last date he had noted the light shining was December 7. He roped in both of his sons to keep up the vigil but worry had set in.

In a later report submitted by superintendent Robert Muirhead, Roderick noted he had seen it once again on December 12 and then no more.

The Flannan Isles are located in Outer Hebrides. Ordnance Survey data/Crown copyright

One of the theories about the men's disappearance, the original suggestion by superintendent Muirhead, is that a giant wave swept them off the rocks while they were making repairs to the west landing on the island.

As one assistant lighthouse keeper, Norrie Muir, who worked at Eilean Mor in the 1960s later recounted, there could be "up to 100ft of solid water" hitting the rocks and "the power of the sea was frightening as it would take all in its path".

In the 1960s, the pay for a lighthouse keeper was around £544 a year. Once out on the rocks, the men would not see another ship or fresh food for a month.

Keith, however, says there are a few problems with the giant wave theory that stand out.

"It was a Saturday afternoon when the men are believed to have disappeared," he says.

"Most jobs out there were done in the morning, afternoons were for rest.

"It was 116 years ago this year when it happened and we know it gets dark quite early in winter. Why would you go down later to get a job done when you could have done it earlier?"

The rules of the lighthouse shift also maintained that one man must remain at the lighthouse at all times, so why would all three have left?

"We think it was more likely the wind that swept them off up at the lighthouse station itself," says Keith.

"There's a 180ft drop right near to the edge out there."

A 180ft drop right near to the edge of the lighthouse. Chris Downer

At the time, the wind theory was discounted as it was felt that the men would have had time to throw themselves down had that been the case.

But as Keith's friend, a lighthouse keeper himself pointed out, he had been carried by the wind himself once when out there on the rocks.

"He weighs 16.5 stone and he was carrying a fridge one day and the wind carried him 15ft," says Keith.

"When I was up there, you could feel it pressing against you. You're totally exposed up there."

Keith's suggestion is then men were outside, close to the lighthouse when the wind took them.

"It's just a theory," he says. "But we think it more likely than the wave."

In 2014, a Scottish university meteorologist backed Keith's suggestion.

Dr Graham, a fellow of Royal Meteorological Society and a lecturer with the University of the Highlands and Islands, looked at what the weather was actually like the day the men disappeared.

"He did a computer simulation and found that the weather was just two points away from a hurricane two days after they disappeared," says Keith. "It was building up to just below storm force."

In an area so far out at sea, with no other buffer from the rising wind force, the impact could have been enough to knock grown men off their feet.

Later, as the storm moved inland, the sheer force of it was reported across the country, with gale force winds knocking out part of the Shetland fishing fleet.

Departing Eilean Mor is no easy task even now. Chris Downer

The wind theory was published in a documentary on the Discovery Channel in 2014, though as both men readily admit, there is no sure way to discover the true cause of the disappearance of the three lighthouse keepers.

"What is important is these men and the memorial to them," says Keith. "It is long overdue."

While the real story of the lighthouse keepers, how they lived and not just how they died, might never be fully known, their names will be.

Thomas Marshall, James Ducat, and Donald McArthur are to have their names engraved into the stone they lived on by the sea they served on.

As the Northern Lighthouse Board statement reads: "It was on the December 15, 1900, that the last entries were noted by the keepers at Flannan Isle.

"Now over 100 years later, what happened on that day remains a mystery. A mystery that has captured the imagination of the public ever since.

"Despite the intrigue and dramatised speculation of what may have happened, we have to remember three keepers lost their lives and the families of these three men, to this day, do not know their fate."

