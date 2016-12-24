Twelve dishes of Christmas: How to use up your festive leftovers

From turkey lasange to a cheeseboard pasta bake, here's a dozen ways to make the most of your roast.

Bellies full, paper crowns slightly askew and discarded crackers crumpled between cleared plates, the last thing on anyone's mind after an epic Christmas dinner is more food.

That is until pudding, of course.

Then Boxing Day rolls around and the fridge tells another story.

A hodgepodge of cold roast potatoes, blanched sprouts, a few crumbs from the festive cheeseboard and more slices, legs, thighs and wings of turkey than you could ever possibly conquer with sandwiches alone lies within.

Yet there are plenty of ways to use up everything from cranberry sauce to roast potatoes, Christmas pudding to Camembert without wasting a scrap of your festive dinner leftovers.

Turkey

Possibly the biggest headache when it comes to repurposing the leftovers, often we buy a slightly too big bird as the centrepiece for the table and the result is a fridge groaning with leftovers.

Safety is of course key with any meats so, once cooled to room temperature, wrap up your turkey and place it in the fridge on Christmas Day.

It will be fine to pick at for the next two days so if you think you'll struggle, portion the meat into airtight containers well wrapped with clingfilm and write the date on a label before freezing.

Turkey broth

Aside from a cold buffet on Boxing Day, there are plenty of ways you can repurpose turkey into new meals especially if you're feeding a crowd.

Make a delicious stock using the stripped carcass and a few vegetables, before transforming it into a brilliant post-Boxing Day walk soup to warm the cockles.

Throw in some shredded meat, rice or barley and plenty of vegetables then tuck in with some oatcakes.

Turkey Thai curry

A classic post-Christmas dish, every family seems to have their own version of a spiced up dish to serve with rice on Boxing Day.

If you fancy mixing things up a little this year, why not switch from Indian to Thai and give this easy red curry a bash?

Full of ginger to stave off indigestion and ward off nausea, it's the perfect recipe to try especially if you overdid things a bit on the big day.

Leftover lasange

A quirky alternative to stuffing sandwiches with turkey, why not try making a big, family-sized lasange you can either freeze for an easy meal during the Christmas holidays or bake on Boxing Day served with plenty of garlic bread and salad?

You could even throw in the dregs of the red wine from the previous evening for an added boost of flavour.

Ham

Whether you opt for it over turkey on Christmas Day or your Boxing Day tradition revolves around a showstopping sticky glazed ham, there are plenty of ways to use up the excess meat than ham and mustard sandwiches.

Treat it the same way as turkey and refrigerate as soon as possible, portioning up boxes for the freezer for a later date.

In the meantime, you can be just as creative with ham as you can with white meat this Christmas.

Christmas carbonara

Not strictly authentic but a delicious dish nonetheless, stir chunks of roast ham in with a creamy carbonara sauce for a totally different take on festive leftovers.

Plus, it's perfect for any sneaky tubs of cream that didn't make the cut for pouring over your Christmas pudding.

Festive ham and leek pie

There's nothing quite like a creamy pie to tuck into on a chilly December day after an exhausting few days of parties and visiting friends.

Tuck in and tune into a festive film on the TV or get prepared and make in advance - once brushed with egg the pie will keep well wrapped in the freezer for up to three months - perfect for an easy New Year's Day lunch.

Christmas nachos

If you're not quite ready to leave the sofa and are perfectly happy wrapped up in your new dressing gown watching the top Christmas television picks, then a simple dish of festive nachos will be right up your street.

Sprinkle a baking sheet with tortilla chips, grated cheddar or torn mozzarella and scatter over pieces of cooked ham.

Bake until the cheese is bubbling and the ham hot then serve with sour cream, guacamole and plenty of salsa on the sofa.

The best of the rest

Cranberry sauce

Chances are you've made gallons of cranberry sauce and have no idea what to make with it now everyone has dolloped a little on their plate on Christmas Day.

Aside from serving on every cheeseboard you make from now until June (if you've stored it in sterilised jars), you could always get the evening cheese toastie round in with these simple stilton and cranberry toasties - especially if Santa left a panini machine in your stocking.

Brussels sprouts

If the thought of cold sprouts sends you over the edge then fear not, this massive pot of cranberry and sprout pilaf will sneak those leftover veggies into your diet without you noticing.

Simply chop up the sprouts, cranberries and a little leftover meat if you're not making this for vegetarians, then stir together with rice and serve for an unrecognisable side dish.

Smoked salmon

Looking for something a little lighter after the indulgences of Christmas?

Transform slivers of smoked salmon into a refreshing Asian-inspired salad with a spicy chilli sauce, chunks of cucumber and rice to hit the reset button.

Nut roast

If you or your family often have a vegetarian to cater for, you may have overdone it with the size of the nut roast just like the traditional turkey.

But there are plenty of ways to use it up before it's destined for the bin, so blitz in a food processor and roll into balls and bake into something very similar to falafel, stuff into crusty rolls as a vegetarian sandwich filler or wrap puff pastry around small chunks to create mini festive pies.

Cheeseboard

Whether you pile high with blue cheese, ripe Camembert, strong cheddar or soft spreadable cheeses, don't throw out any of the crumbs after Christmas day and instead repurpose the lot into a festive cheesy pasta bake.

Great for making when everyone is a little sick of turkey, this fancy mac and cheese will go perfectly with some much needed greens so make sure you set out a big bowl of salad, too.

Christmas cake

If the entire family is split over whether Christmas pudding or trifle is the better dessert on the big day, then please everyone by reusing the leftovers into a boozy pudding trifle.

Soaked in rum, layer pudding or fruit cake slices with thick custard, cherry jam and fluffy mounds of whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Who knew leftovers could solve arguments?

