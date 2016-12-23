In pictures: Scotland from the Roadside Christmas special

This week we're sharing wintry shots from across the country from snowy scenes to Christmas trees.

Snow: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Darren Watts / cropped

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 95,000 members.

Each Friday, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs from the week gone by.

This week, we're sharing a Christmas special of cool, crisp shots from across the country, from snow-covered whisky barrels to a cheerful Oor Wullie who has been given a festive makeover.

St Monans by Ally Deans

A stormy day in Fife at St Monans. Ally Deans

"I live in Peterhead and went down to the Fife area to take in some places," explains Ally.

"I have never been to the area photographing so it was fun to explore, although the weather wasn't great. I parked up at St Monans and went around the harbour photographing.

"It was quite stormy and it just added to the mood of the place for photography. The shot was taken from the harbour fully zoomed in with a 100-400mm lens handheld.

"If you've not been to St Monans and surrounding area it's well worth a look. Beautiful fishing area and a dream for an amateur photographer."

Ullapool from the Roadways in the Sky by Chris Murray

Ullapool pictured from the skies. Chris Murray

Chris says: "I took this from the Coastguard helicopter returning from Inverness to Stornoway recently from the roadways in the sky."

The Teacake Transporter by Eddie McGarvey‎

A special delivery van spotted near the Tunnock's factory. Eddie McGarvey

"I just seen it on my morning trip to local supermarket in Uddingston and it was parked in car park, actually three minutes walk from the Tunnock's factory."

Speyside Cooperage by Darren Watts

A cooperage dusted with snow in Craigellachie. Darren Watts

"I live in Dufftown so this is only a few miles from me," explains Darren.

"I was given the idea from a promotion from a local whisky distillery and I think it represents the area very well.

"I do know that Speyside Cooperage was mentioned on the American series NCIS, by David McCallum who plays Chief M.E. Donald "Ducky" Mallard."

Leith Harbour by Les Dow

Grey skies surround Leith harbour in Edinburgh. Les Dow

"I was in Edinburgh on a field trip with Fife College," Les says.

"I walked down to Leith harbour with a fellow student. I was looking to photograph some reflections and this ship was just magnificent, it was definitely my photograph of the day."

North Face of Liathach by Chris Murray

Torridon mountains looming over a small loch in the Highlands. Chris Murray

"This is the north face of Liathach in the Torridon mountains and I took it from the Coastguard helicopter while training in the area," Chris says.

Lonesome Tree on the Moss by Caroline Anderson‎

A small Christmas tree spotted by the Crinan Canal in Argyll. Caroline Anderson‎

"It was taken not too far from where I live, close to Bellanoch Bridge on the Moss Road," explains Caroline.

"The area is rich in wildlife and the view seems to change day on day with the light and the weather.

"This wee tree caught my eye because of its simplicity - you don't need lights and baubles to be beautiful."

Isle Of Staffa by Tom Coll

Fingal's Cave spotted from the cliffs on the Isle of Staffa. Tom Coll

"I found it so peaceful sitting along cliffs," says Tom.

"I went to Giant's Causeway in May and found this more impressive, maybe because there were less people around."

Sunrise in Aberdeen by Willie Chisholm

The sun rising over Aberdeen city centre. Willie Chisholm

"The photo was taken from the top floor of a hotel," says Willie.

"It was the first time I had seen the centre of Aberdeen from this aspect, and thought the sunrise light looked quite good. It was taken with just an iPhone camera."

Oor Santa by Graham Gurvan‎

Oor Wullie is given a festive makeover. Graham Gurvan‎

Graham says: "After purchasing the Santa hats on Ebay, I found they were a perfect fit for the Oor Wullie ornament I had in the house and took the photo in my garden."

