Remembering my baby: Photos helping grieving parents cope with loss

Families share poignant images of stillborn babies that are helping them cope with their grief.

Baby loss: Photographs capture heartbreaking yet precious moments. Remember My Baby

It was one of the most heartbreaking moments Fiona McCreadie has had to photograph: a mother and father, cuddling their baby son, lying still in their arms.

Little Thomas David Hemphill was born at 23 weeks. He was very small, weighing in at just over 1Ib, and everyone said he looked just like his father.

He fought for weeks to live but on September 6, 2016 his tiny heart stopped beating.

His parents, Jenni and Tom, had no words to describe the pain.

The first time they had been allowed to hold him was only after he had passed on.

But in the room with them was Fiona with her camera, quietly and sensitively capturing a family photograph of them all.

It was a heartbreaking but still very precious moment.

"He was just beautiful," says Jenni.

Little Thomas David Hemphill was born at 23 weeks. Remember My Baby

Fiona had come to them through Remember My Baby, a charity made up of a team of professional photographers who volunteer to take pictures of babies who have died before, during or shortly after birth.

They offer to take family photographs as a gift of remembrance to parents experiencing the devastating loss of a child.

"I must admit I was a little anxious about a stranger meeting Thomas and then taking pictures of him," says Jenni.

"It's hard to describe, it's like the happiest and saddest moment of your life. But from the moment Fiona walked into the room these anxieties disappeared.

"When I met Fiona, she was very understanding of our circumstances. She did not arrive and jump straight into taking pictures."

"Instead she spoke to us and took time to look at Thomas and remark on how beautiful he was. Just that acknowledgement of Thomas, and of us as parents, meant so much."

The photographers work closely with the family. Remember My Baby

Fiona took photographs of Thomas in his cot and asked his parents if there was anything they would like to be in the pictures with him.

His teddy was placed beside him and his friendship stone from his big cousin David. A letter that his father had written to him was added ,too.

Some pictures were also taken of the book Jenni and Tom had read to him called Guess How Much I Love You.

"We then had some pictures taken of my husband and I holding Thomas," says Jenni.

"I was upset and crying. Fiona again was very sensitive and stopped taking pictures to hold my hand and reassure me.

"She checked throughout if we were OK and if we were happy for her to continue."

The pictures Fiona took, says Jenni, are now her and her husband's most treasured possessions.

"These pictures have brought us a lot of comfort during a very difficult time," she says.

"That first week was really, really difficult. We were arranging his funeral but having those photographs arrive at such a difficult time, in so compassionate and kind a way, I will never forget."

Like Fiona, all of RMB's photographers are professional but give their time up to volunteer for the charity alongside their day jobs.

"I saw the charity when it was first set up about two years ago but was always a bit nervous about taking part," says Fiona.

"It's quite a difficult thing to do, both emotionally and technically."

The photographers give up their time for free. Remember My Baby

At times, Fiona has been called to take photographs of a baby who is on life support and again once the child has passed away.

"I always ask if it's OK to take pictures and insist the parents ask me to stop if it gets too much for them," says Fiona.

"I've not done a single one where I haven't cried in front of them," she adds.

"But I think it's only human that you do."

Fiona says the feedback from parents later on keeps her volunteering, as does the support from the other photographers who even offer to take on the editing of the photos when the emotional investment required becomes too much.

"Until I saw a blog post that Jenni had done thanking the charity, I don't think I'd realised how much it can mean to parents," says Fiona.

"That's what makes it worthwhile. I will never forget Jenni or baby Thomas and I'm glad I was able to help give them some comfort."

Photographs capture heartbreaking yet precious moments. Remember My Baby

As Remember My Baby co-founder and volunteer Ruth Trotter says: "It's so important for parents to have a memento of their baby.

"When they're grieving it's something that they can keep. It's a memory."

Ruth helped to launch the charity in Scotland after her own son was born prematurely.

"He's a strapping boy now," she says. "But when he was born I was acutely aware of what was going on around me and I was aware that should the very worst happen, all I would have had to remember him by was one blurry Polaroid photo."

Realising that for other parents one photo might be all they have to remember their son or daughter, Ruth helped to set up a pilot project at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The charity now has a network of around 170 professional photographers who volunteer their time and the charity is growing at such a fast rate Ruth is hoping more members will join them.

"It has grown mainly through word of mouth," she says. "We never want to get to the point where a family calls us and no-one is able to go though, so more photographers are needed."

Sadly, the death of a baby is not a rare event. According to Sands, the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity, around 15 babies died before, during or soon after birth every day in the UK in 2015.

One in every 227 births was a stillbirth and there were 3434 stillbirths in total - around nine babies every day.

"They are doing such important work," says Jenni, who now actively raises funds for the charity and publishes a blog to share her experience and support other parents.

"Not only do they allow parents to have pictures as a memory but they are also helping reduce the taboo surrounding baby loss," she says.

"We have been able to do what all proud parents do and share the pictures of our beautiful boy with others."

If you have been affected by any of the circumstances raised in this article and wish to seek support, you can visit the Sands stillbirth and neonatal death charity website or call 020 7436 5881.

The Remember My Baby charity can be contacted on 07837 739 855.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.