In pictures: The best of Scotland from the roadside this week

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

A squirrel was spotted near some early daffodils and waves crashed over an Islay lighthouse.

Daffodils: Spring has sprung early in Fife this week.
Daffodils: Spring has sprung early in Fife this week.

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each Friday, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs posted by keen snappers, from an inquisitive squirrel hiding behind yellow daffodils in Fife to waves crashing over a lighthouse in Islay.

Arbirlot Falls by John-Paul Bell

Crashing water hits the rocks at Arbirlot Falls just outside of Arbroath.
Crashing water hits the rocks at Arbirlot Falls just outside of Arbroath.

"I only live about 20 minutes from Arbirlot in Forfar," explains John-Paul.

"I'd photographed them previously, about two years ago, and decided to stop by for a look as the light was quite good and I knew I'd get some sunlight hitting the bridge from behind the shot.

"I was quite fortunate in that the flow over the falls was just about ideal and there are plenty of rocks around for foreground interest."

Sunset over the Holy Loch by Jeannie Tong

The Holy Loch shrouded in darkness during a colourful sunset in Argyll.
The Holy Loch shrouded in darkness during a colourful sunset in Argyll.

"This photograph was taken from my garden with my iPhone. I am very fortunate to live on Kilmun Hill overlooking The Holy Loch where spectacular winter sunsets are a frequent occurrence," Jeannie says.

"Tuesday had been a dull and wet day without any hope of a colourful sunset - or so I thought. 

"I would have missed this wonderful sight if it had not been for my son Andrew phoning me whilst travelling home from school to tell me 'go look at the sky and take your camera'. This was the result."

Reflections of love by William Paris

A young couple reflected in the tidal pool at Seacliff Beach.
A young couple reflected in the tidal pool at Seacliff Beach.

"Whilst visiting Tantallon Castle with my daughters, the lights of my life, I noticed a beach far below and saw what looked like a path down," explains William. 

"After some research I found out about the hidden East Lothian gem of Seacliff Beach. Since it is February and Valentine's Day I decided to take, for the first time, my photography in a particular direction, aspects of love. 

"So, whilst exploring Seacliff Beach for this first time, I saw this couple standing together, looking across to Bass Rock. I looked down and saw their reflection in the tidal pool and knew - that this was a reflection of a couple, of a love. I hurriedly snapped the photo."

Carraig Fhada by Andy Thomson

Waves crash against a lighthouse during a storm on Islay.
Waves crash against a lighthouse during a storm on Islay.

"The lighthouse is called Carraig Fhada in the village of Port Ellen on the Isle of Islay," explains Andy.

"I was born on Islay but now live in Edinburgh and I was back visiting friends and family. I was due to leave on the day the picture was taken but the ferry was cancelled because of the weather. 

"I enjoy being out and about and there's nowhere better in a storm than the west coast. 

"The photo was just taken on my mobile phone, I'm saving my pennies for a camera. I also got soaked from the spray of the waves but was well worth it!"

The St. Kilda dolphins by John Dyer

A school of dolphins spotted off the coast of St. Kilda.
A school of dolphins spotted off the coast of St. Kilda.

"I actually took the shot while I was a member of the St. Kilda Swim Team,2 explains John.

"I was one of seven swimmers, three kayakers and a support crew of three, and we became the first team ever to swim from Kilda to Harris which is 60 miles, in August 2015. We raised a total of £22,000 for our charities, Yorkhill, Aberlour, Fishermen's Mission and Leanne Cystic Fibrosis Fund. 

"I took the pic during one of my breaks between my stints as a relay swimmer and at one time there were nearly 100 dolphins alongside our support vessel the MV Cuma. 

"All of the team will never forget the sight."

Loch Tulla by Tom Clark

A clear day at Loch Tulla near Bridge of Orchy.
A clear day at Loch Tulla near Bridge of Orchy.

"I had been to this location near Bridge of Orchy before," explains Tom.

"After a visit to Rannoch Moor earlier in the morning, which was completely covered in mist, I decided to come back here. 

"I'm glad I did. I love the two trees bending into each other."

Spring is on its way by Barry Forbes

A red squirrel checking out a butter-yellow crop of daffodils in Fife.
A red squirrel checking out a butter-yellow crop of daffodils in Fife.

"There is a good population of red squirrels in Fife where I stay," explains Barry.

 "I wanted to capture one next to these lovely daffs to show an interesting spring image."

Jaggy stag in the Cairngorms by Kev Paxton

This stag sculpture has 12 thistles intertwined with the wire.
This stag sculpture has 12 thistles intertwined with the wire.

"I make metal sculptures and I often 'loan' them out 'Banksy' style. All of my inspiration comes from mother nature in Scotland," explains Kev.

"When we 'dumped' this guy beside the river in Blair Atholl, he just looked right. Inside him there are 12 thistles bursting to get out.

"It's like rough ferrous topiary suggesting Scotland's constant battle to be free. We are simply aiming to make people smile."

Nightwalking in Stromness by Glenn McNaughton‎

Puddles reflecting light on the cobbled streets of Stromness.
Puddles reflecting light on the cobbled streets of Stromness.

"I lived in Stromness for over 17 years and I know it's narrow wee streets and lanes well," explains Glenn.

"Whenever I go back, I try to have a walk with my camera on a dark night, preferably after rain. It glistens on the cobbles nicely.

"This is Alfred street, by the museum."

Aberdeen Bay by Gavin Gordon

Waves breaking over the pier at Aberdeen Bay.
Waves breaking over the pier at Aberdeen Bay.

"I pass here each day on my way to and from work," says Gavin.

"I knew we had the weather coming from the right direction today so I came prepared, although I missed high tide."

