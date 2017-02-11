  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots couple in love for 71 years reveal secret to happy marriage

Eleanor Duffy

Ahead of Valentine's Day lovebirds Robert and Mary Morrison say 'give and take' is key.

In love: The couple married for 72 years.
In love: The couple married for 72 years. Robert and Mary Morrison

In a small house in Peterhead, Robert Morrison looks at the ring on his finger that hasn't moved in 71 years.

His wife is busy in the next room, bustling back and forth getting ready for a hair appointment that they are almost late for.

"After all these years, we're still very capable," he says, chuckling.

Robert, 92, and his wife Mary, 91, have lived together since 1945 and enjoy one of the country's longest marriages.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, they are happy to share their secrets to a long and happy marriage.

"The secret to our relationship is simply doing what you're told," laughs Robert, a former builder.

"It's a lot of give and take I'm afraid, but Mary is definitely the boss."

Robert first laid eyes on Mary when she whizzed passed him in the fields on her bike, and instantly knew that he had to get to know her.

The lovebirds had their first date in a local hall when they were just 17 years old, and soon realised that they had something pretty special.

"I was the bonniest girl, I suppose," says Mary, and her voice still holds slight disbelief when she remembers their first proper meeting.

She was wearing her favourite floral dress when Robert walked over and took her hand. He had cycled for miles to reach the town hall to ask the pretty girl for a dance, and hasn't let her go since.

She was wearing her favourite floral dress when Robert walked over.
She was wearing her favourite floral dress when Robert walked over. Nick Nguyen

"I knew Mary was the one from the first moment I saw her," he says.

Mary chuckles, and admits: "I didn't like him at all. I thought he was an officious sort of chap - I didn't fancy him much."

But as time passed and the couple grew closer, Mary knew that the builder's boy with the worn bike was the only chap for her.

The second world war had just ended and times were tough, but the Peterhead couple were married almost three years after their first date.

Their ceremony was held in the old Imperial Hotel.

"We didn't have enough money to buy a cake," says Mary. "We just kept to the minimum, but it was lovely."

Surrounded by a small group of friends and family, Robert and Mary danced their first dance as a married couple on September 29, 1945.

Although the name of the song isn't committed to memory ("Oh my goodness, I'm too old for that, dear!") Robert does remember holding his new wife close to him in a wonderfully slow waltz.

"It was a long, long time ago, but it was beautiful," Mary agrees.

The pair moved into a little house the next day, where they began their lives together as Mr and Mrs Morrison.

They went on to have three sons; Rodger, Sandy and John, who in turn gave them seven grandchildren, and later 12 great-grandchildren.

"Thankfully, we're invited out for Christmas nowadays," Robert chuckles.

As one of their oldest grandchildren, Mandy, says: "They really are adorable."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.