  • STV
  • MySTV

Puppy power: Brewery offers paid 'paw-ternity leave' to staff

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Craft beer company introduces seven days paid leave to help settle in puppies and rescue dogs.

BrewDogs: Craft beer company offers paid leave to dog owners.
BrewDogs: Craft beer company offers paid leave to dog owners. BrewDog / cropped

Adding a new member to the family can be a stressful time, full of sleepless nights, new surroundings and a whole lot of cuddles.

That's why craft beer company BrewDog have introduced paid 'paw-ternity leave' for its staff.

Founded by James Watt and Martin Dickie in 2007, the pair were accompanied by pooch Bracken on their adventures as they grew their craft beer business in Aberdeenshire, with pups Simcoe and Dr Gonzo joining the team as official BrewDogs a few years later.

With two dog-loving founders at the helm, the company felt it was only right to allow staff time to settle a furry new member of the family into their homes, becoming the first brewery in the UK and the first company in the US to do so.

Staff can take seven days leave when they bring home a puppy.
Staff can take seven days leave when they bring home a puppy. BrewDog / cropped

"It's not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home," explains BrewDog co-founder, James Watt.

"So we wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family."

BrewDog explain that the scheme began after noticing staff were taking holidays to settle a puppy into their home.

The company added: "Any of our staff welcoming a brand new puppy or a rescue dog of any age will be given the week to make sure their new companion settles into its new surroundings without its owner being absent.

"We're taking the stress out of adding a furry friend to your family, and enabling staff to avoid using their holiday days."

Dogs are even welcome in the BrewDog offices.
Dogs are even welcome in the BrewDog offices. BrewDog / cropped

BrewDog are known for being a doggone-friendly company - staff at the craft beer company's headquarters in Ellon can bring in their dogs to work provided they get along with other pooches, with as many as 50 pups enjoying office time as their owners work.

The company also raises money for Guide Dogs Scotland with donation boxes dotted around their Ellon brewery and dogs are welcome in the company's expanding expire of bars.

James adds: "We always want to raise the bar when it comes to offering our staff the best possible benefits; at BrewDog, we care about two things above all else. People and beer.

"We also just really really like dogs."

Puppies and dogs will get to spend more time with their new owners.
Puppies and dogs will get to spend more time with their new owners. BrewDog / cropped

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.