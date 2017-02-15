Puppy power: Brewery offers paid 'paw-ternity leave' to staff

Craft beer company introduces seven days paid leave to help settle in puppies and rescue dogs.

BrewDogs: Craft beer company offers paid leave to dog owners. BrewDog / cropped

Adding a new member to the family can be a stressful time, full of sleepless nights, new surroundings and a whole lot of cuddles.

That's why craft beer company BrewDog have introduced paid 'paw-ternity leave' for its staff.

Founded by James Watt and Martin Dickie in 2007, the pair were accompanied by pooch Bracken on their adventures as they grew their craft beer business in Aberdeenshire, with pups Simcoe and Dr Gonzo joining the team as official BrewDogs a few years later.

With two dog-loving founders at the helm, the company felt it was only right to allow staff time to settle a furry new member of the family into their homes, becoming the first brewery in the UK and the first company in the US to do so.

Staff can take seven days leave when they bring home a puppy. BrewDog / cropped

"It's not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home," explains BrewDog co-founder, James Watt.

"So we wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family."

BrewDog explain that the scheme began after noticing staff were taking holidays to settle a puppy into their home.

The company added: "Any of our staff welcoming a brand new puppy or a rescue dog of any age will be given the week to make sure their new companion settles into its new surroundings without its owner being absent.

"We're taking the stress out of adding a furry friend to your family, and enabling staff to avoid using their holiday days."

Dogs are even welcome in the BrewDog offices. BrewDog / cropped

BrewDog are known for being a doggone-friendly company - staff at the craft beer company's headquarters in Ellon can bring in their dogs to work provided they get along with other pooches, with as many as 50 pups enjoying office time as their owners work.

The company also raises money for Guide Dogs Scotland with donation boxes dotted around their Ellon brewery and dogs are welcome in the company's expanding expire of bars.

James adds: "We always want to raise the bar when it comes to offering our staff the best possible benefits; at BrewDog, we care about two things above all else. People and beer.

"We also just really really like dogs."

Puppies and dogs will get to spend more time with their new owners. BrewDog / cropped

