Roadside Rocks: The best of Scotland from the roadside

Photographers share unusual rock formations to be found in across Scotland.

Roadside Rocks: Photographers share unusual formations across Scotland. Peter Mckinney / cropped

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each Friday, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs posted by keen snappers.

This week, photographers were challenged to share their favourite #roadsiderocks from across the country, with sea stacks, animal shaped formations and colourful creations among those shared.

The Lion Rock by Bill MacFarlane

An unusual rocky formation found on the Isle of Cumbrae. Bill MacFarlane

"Millport, as we called the whole island, was a childhood holiday destination," explains Bill.

"We had been across as foot passengers a few times but this was the first time I had taken the car in years. I had seen the Lion Rock many times as a child as we cycled past but never thought it looked like a lion.

"This time we stopped and I walked round the rock and I thought at last this view looks like a lion.

!We live not too far away and visit Largs often and now with the cheaper ferry fares we will certainly visit Millport more often."

Elephant Rock by Alan Murdoch

The rocky cliffs at Scurdieness look like an elephant's trunk. Alan Murdoch

Alan says: "I was out for a walk along the coastal path [at Scurdieness by Montrose] and came across this location."

Frog Rock by Reg Connon

An amphibian-shaped formation near Tarlair swimming pool at Macduff. Reg Connon

"I live in Macduff. The Frog has been a feature for many years and mysteriously gets a touch up every now and then," says Reg.

"It sits about ten meters above the beach and is easily accessible to view."

A Roman's head by Peter Mckinney

These rocks at The Slochd near Carrbridge look like a solider's head. Peter Mckinney

"I was first shown the Romans head by my Uncle who was a Ghillie on the River Findhorn and lived not far away at Balvraid near Tomatin," Peter says.

"He showed me it from the old A9 as the new road wasn't completed at that time. You can see it from the new road quite easily depending on the way the light hits it and the day I took this photo it was showing well, so stopped in a lay-by, walked back and snapped it before it changed.

"It's a well known feature in the area as I live not far away myself now."

Woof! by David Hyc

This dog-shaped rock was spotted from the Iona to Fionnphort ferry. David Hyc

"I'd spent the day taking the ferry to Mull, the driving to Fionnphort for the next ferry to Iona," David says.

"Had a beautiful day there just wandering around, absorbing the history and the beautiful landscapes. I took this photo by surprise really.

"Just as the ferry returned to Fionnphort, I saw the painted dog rock at the waters edge on the left hand side.

"Made me laugh, it has such a comical face. It's often the things you least expect that give you the most joy."

The Old Man of Tarsuinn by Jane Macbeth

The Old Man is found on the Isle of Arran. Jane Macbeth

"I live on Arran and have done for the last seven years," Jane says.

"I took the photo on a cold day in October, during the rutting season. It was just snapped on my phone as the battery on my camera died before we got to it on the ridge.

"Bienn Tarsuinn is a wonderful ridge walk with great views down Glen Rosa to Brodick Bay.

"There is more to Arran than Goatfell!"

"Tut-Tut" by Campbell Brodie

This rock in Kilcreggan has been painted in different styles for decades. Campbell Brodie

"I first saw this painted rock of 'King Tut' when I was visiting Kilcreggan through my work," explains Campbell.

"It caught my attention as I was driving past and I stopped at the first lay-by and walked back and took a photo with my work's iPhone."

Stac Lee by John Dyer

The sea stack at St. Kilda looks like shark breaking the waters. John Dyer

"I took it in 2015 while I was part of the St. Kilda swim team who became the first team to swim the 60 miles from Kilda to Harris," explains John.

"The St. Kilda archipelago is a once seen, never forgotten place and I took the pic and a 'few' others with a total sense of awe and wonderment of the place .

"It is a unique place too for UNESCO who made it one of the few Dual World Heritage sites in the world.

"A place I'll never forget and somewhere I will return to."

The Cioch by Allan Donald

Could this be Batman looking over the landscape of Skye? Allan Donald

"This is the famous Cioch, located on the flank of Sgurr na Ciche on the Isle of Skye," explains Allan.

"This shot was taken after we had tackled a rock climb on the wonderful Cioch Slab."

Split Rock by Maggie Harrison‎

A stormy day at split rock in Clachtoll. Maggie Harrison‎

"Split Rock at Clachtoll is a great place to be in any weather but in the winter the waves hit the top and is a sight to see," explains Maggie.

"It was such a windy day and the contrast of the wonderful green of the sea and the wind making the waves crash against the rocks was fantastic."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.