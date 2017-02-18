Scots skaters sharpen up to represent Team GB at World's event

Aberdeen skating team Zariba have seven weeks to raise £30,000 to go to America.

Zariba: Skating team hope to represent Team GB at World's. Skatesynchrophoto / cropped

In a blur of wine-coloured chiffon and gold detailing, 16 Scottish skaters begin to skate to a slowed version of 500 Miles by The Proclaimers - gracefully weaving between one another, performing intricate steps with subtle nods to Highland dancing as arms are raised, fingers perfectly placed.

It's Zariba's last chance to secure their place as Britain's top synchronised skating team, and with a Welsh and British title already secured with personal best scores, Trophy D'Ecosse could seal their fate for a second year.

"It was our last ISU [International Skating Union] competition before Worlds selection - we knew we had a lot to prove and wanted to perform as well as we did at the British" explains Alice Milne, one of the skaters on the team.

Her teammate Shona Lilly adds: "The audience really got behind us and you could feel the support from them while we were skating our programmes, especially our Scottish themed short programme on day one."

Not only retaining their Scottish title for a fifth year running at the Dumfries competition, they also came in third behind Canada's NexxIce and Team Del Sol from the US, meaning Zariba had beaten their UK rivals with an impressive 23 point lead.

The Aberdeen squad have achieved their best season to date. Skatesynchrophoto

"This has probably been the hardest season ever," explains coach Sara Patterson, who created the team back in 2007.

"We have six new girls, we were attempting to retain titles, the pressure was more intense than ever before - more because the girls put so much pressure on themselves as they are perfectionists."

"The free programme this year was much more challenging as there was a lot of new elements that we had never attempted before.

"It was trial and error and after a few bumps, bruises and slashing, we started getting it right!"

Sara's girls skated their hearts out, the coach describing it as 'the season of dreams'. They had all but in principle been chosen to skate for Team GB, but had an agonising wait to officially hear if they had been selected for the World Championships in Colorado Springs in April.

The girls retained their Scottish title for a fifth consecutive year. Zariba

"We thought the letter would come on the Monday asap after [Trophy D'Ecosse] but they waited until Tuesday,"

"I screenshot it and put it in the whatsapp group and it went crazy! They are so excited, it's such a massive opportunity."

For a second year, Zariba were chosen to represent Team GB at the World Championships. But one year on, a trip to America with 16 skaters, two reserves, a coach, team manager and wardrobe mistress is a massive financial setback that could even see them lose their spot.

With an estimated cost of £30,000 to take the team to World's, Zariba have hit the ground running with plans to raise as much money as possible in just seven weeks to achieve their dream.

Zariba are determined to skate Stateside for Team GB this year. Zariba

But Sara admits that while last season they were lucky enough to receive donations and sponsorship from Sport Aberdeen, Aberdeen Active Partnership and local businesses to travel to Budapest, the thought of raising so much money in a city already struggling has her concerned.

"The worry with the downturn is that there isn't that money any more. We have very little time to form fill and wait for [financial] award acceptance.

"If we don't get the money we don't go. there are teams sitting in second reserve and third reserve so Great Britain will have a team whether it's us or not.

"I would bankrupt myself to take these girls! It's the trip of a lifetime doing something they love and have worked tirelessly to achieve."

Zariba's journey to success has been no easy feat when ice time is limited; skating just twice a week at their local rink, switching to trainers for the rest of their practice walking through routines.

Perfecting everything from lifts to their smiles, a weekly session with a personal trainer is also added to their hectic schedules, the time donated by a local gym.

Friendships have been formed within the 18-strong team Zariba

But the girls aren't full time athletes, with the team's age ranging from 15 to 26, Zariba is made up of school pupils, college and university students. Some work part time and others slot training in between their full time jobs.

Lucy McDonald, who has skated with Zariba since it's inception, also trains Aberdeen Synchronised Skating Club's preliminary team Azura on Saturday mornings.

There are sacrifices too; birthday parties, new clothes and nights out are often overlooked in favour of new blades and hotel stays before competitions. To cut costs, they plan to reuse their kit from last year and wear old dresses during their routines if they make it to the US.

Teammates Jessica Milne and Miriam Woollcombe even make the 250 mile round trip from Edinburgh every week to train with their friends where they are both studying at university.

"Jess and Miriam are both at uni in Edinburgh but didn't want to leave the team so they travel up every week. They are two of the strongest skaters so I didn't want to lose them," Sara adds.

Zariba are hoping they can raise £30,000 in just seven weeks. Skatesynchrophoto

But the sacrifices the team have made, from injuries to sliced legs from sharp blades, have been worth it. Making the grade for a second year has been the perfect end to the season, cementing Zariba's place as one the best synchronised skating teams the UK has ever produced.

Sara adds: "I'm just glad they got rewarded for the hard work and sacrifices that we constantly make. You really can't ask for a better team to coach than this. It goes way beyond the skating alone."

Now the hard work will really begin for the team, campaigning for extra ice time to practice, asking local businesses for sponsorship and starting a crowdfunding page for donations which will all help towards achieving their goal of skating stateside.

With £5000 already secured thanks to donations from Specialist Valve Services, a company who have supported the girls year on year as well as a sum from one of the girl's father.

A family friend of the girls who won the lottery also donated to their fundraising drive, and things are looking up for the team.

Determination, as teammate Christina Johnstone explains, is now key for the girls to achieve their dream.

She adds: "Nerves don't get a chance to set in because as soon as you step on the ice at a competition that important your mind is totally focused on what you want to go out there and achieve, especially when worlds selection is at stake."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.