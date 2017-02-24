  • STV
In pictures: Best of Scotland from the roadside this week

Eleanor Duffy

Skies were lit up in a wash of colour and a wild goat went for a beach stroll.

A wild goat spotted in Machrihanish.
A wild goat spotted in Machrihanish. Lynne Robertson

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each Friday, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs posted by keen snappers, from still lochs and mountain sunrises to raindrops in the heather.

Black Panther by Ally Dowd

Eye-catching graffiti in Maryhill, Glasgow.
Eye-catching graffiti in Maryhill, Glasgow. Ally Dowd

"My partner and I were walking along the canal yesterday and, although we'd passed that way before, we'd never spotted the panther," says Ally.

"We looked up and there it was!"

A still pier by Susan Anderson

The Culross pier currently sits in ruins.
The Culross pier currently sits in ruins. Susan Anderson

"I live just across the water from Culross in Grangemouth so it's fairly local for me," says Susan.

"I decided to take a run over in the car after work as I enjoy taking photos at night time.

"I thought the pier would be quite nice as darkness was falling and it was a nice calm night."

A colourful harbour by Andy Watson

A multitude of colours in Eyemouth Harbour.
A multitude of colours in Eyemouth Harbour. Andy Watson

"It was a cracking day - the light was right so I just rattled off some pics at various points," says Andy.

"I live in Edinburgh but like to get out and about with my cameras and take in various places and subjects -animals, buildings and motorsports to name but a few."

Skye-fall by Phil Norton

A dwelling for fairies, perhaps.
A dwelling for fairies, perhaps. Phil Norton

"I was visiting Skye for the first time on a short photography trip," says Phil.

"After shooting a few classic shots I wanted something a little different, and this stood out.

"It was accessible because the water level was so low and the channel made a great lead into the waterfall."

Purple sunrise by Malcolm Robertson

The sunrise over Port Elle.
The sunrise over Port Elle. Malcolm Robertson

"I go to Islay a few times a year," says Malcolm.

"I'd been down at the water the night before but had to give way to the rain.

"I gambled the following morning on an early start and a good sunrise and got lucky with the long exposure.

"The colour of the water helped too."

The wild goat of Machrihanish by Lynne Robertson

A wild goat takes a stroll along the beach.
A wild goat takes a stroll along the beach. Lynne Robertson

"My parents were originally from this area and I try to holiday there when I can," says Lynne.

"I woke up one morning and was excited to see a small herd of wild goats in the garden. I followed this particular goat with caution along the road until I got this shot with the sea and the small island in the background.

"I have been visiting this area for 50 odd years and never saw the wild goats before - apparently they come off the hills in the winter and eat the plants in gardens."

Calming shorefront by Pete Johnson

Many a quiet stroll can be had on Luskentyre beach.
Many a quiet stroll can be had on Luskentyre beach. Pete Johnson

"I was on a months vacation visiting old haunts," says Pete. "This was one of the places I always vowed to visit again.

"I wasn't disappointed plus the weather was fantastic also."

Reflections in the loch by Jonathan Cruickshank

Serene reflections in Loch Lubnaig.
Serene reflections in Loch Lubnaig. Jonathan Cruickshank‎

"I was with a group of fellow photographers on a trip to Glencoe," says Jonathan.

"But I stopped at Loch Lubnaig as the light and cloud looked rather beautiful."

A stag in Loch Etive by Karen Daly

A pointed stare by a proud stag.
A pointed stare by a proud stag. Karen Daly

"I met him driving down towards Loch Etive," says Karen. "He was with three others who ran away but he stood there watching me.

"It was fantastic and a great experience."

A red, red sky by Douglas Mackay

The sky above Edinburgh alight with the sunset.
The sky above Edinburgh alight with the sunset. Douglas MacKay

"I was out and about with my camera on Saturday," says Douglas. "I was keen to go up Calton Hill for some photography.

"This is one of my favourite locations and despite the rain, I headed up anyway.

"Thankfully the rain soon stopped and the sun came out to give us this lovely display."

