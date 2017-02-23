Police pooch who protected royals to hang up her collar

Patch the springer spaniel stands down after ten years as a sniffer dog for explosives.

Heroic hound: Patch retires after ten years' service. SWNS.com

She protected the Royal Family on their trips to Scotland, provided security at the Commonwealth and Olympic Games and even met the Queen herself.

Now Patch the springer spaniel is hanging up her collar after ten years of service with Police Scotland as one of the most experienced explosive search dogs in the UK.

The ten-year-old dog spent most of her time working in the north east of Scotland and regularly carried out security duties at Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire.

In October 2015, Patch met the Queen having been nominated by the minister and congregation at nearby Crathie Kirk to mark their thanks for early morning search deployments within the building.

Patch on the beat in front of Holyrood Palace. SWNS.com

Constable Steve Warden said: "I have been very lucky to have been teamed with Patch over the last nine years. She has been a delight to train, work and live with.

"Patch and I have been inseparable over the years and I am so proud of her distinguished career.

"I am delighted to have had her as my shift partner and she will be remembered fondly by all those that have met and worked alongside her."

He added: "I can assure you that Patch will have a very enjoyable and stress-free retirement living with my other dogs and family members at home.

"It's the least I can do to thank her for her many years keeping people safe across the country."

Although Patch has now retired, Mr Warden has recently trained a black sprocker spaniel called Bruce who is performing very well.

It is hoped Bruce will have an equally long and successful career following in the paws of his predecessor.

Patch protected the public at the Olympic and Commonwealth Games. SWNS.com

