Injured veteran out to impress Arnie in strongman competition

Stevie Richardson lost both of his legs and five fingers while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

Stevie Richardson: Competing in Columbus next week.

Five months ago, Stevie Richardson found out about a new strongman competition event in the US for adaptive athletes.

The Arnold Strongman Classic, created by Mr Schwarzenegger himself, usually only caters for able-bodied competitors but this year is hosting the inaugural Arnold Adaptive Strongman World Championships.

Having lost both of his legs and five of his fingers while serving in Afghanistan in 2010, the new competition provided an opportunity for the 28-year-old.

The veteran from Tranent in East Lothian has had little time to prepare for the heaviest strongman competition in the world but he has proven more than capable of rising to the challenge.

Stevie told STV News: "It was one of these things that came along with no guarantee that was going to be there next year, especially with it being adaptive sport - they don't really get the same support that mainstream sport does.

"We've been training hard since and looking forward to going. Either way it's going to be an experience that I want to be a part of.

"I've had my eye on Strongman for a wee while and been thinking about it. It was only by chance I came across Kenny Simm's gym. I sent him an email and it went from there and has gone strength-to-strength."

He added: "It's definitely been a challenge. We've had to adapt and find different ways of doing things, trying to learn as best we can from other guys who have been training for adaptive events.

"The biggest challenge I've had is the pulling events because I've only got five fingers so one of the events is an arm over arm pull, either with a heavy object or vehicle.

"So far that's been the hardest thing but you're always going to have one or two events which aren't your greatest.

"It's such a varied sport and I've really enjoyed it. It's something you can commit yourself to day in, day out, and there's always something you can do to better yourself."

Strong man: Stevie preparing in the gym for the event. Kenny Simm

Stevie flies out to the US on March 2 to represent Scotland and Great Britain.

He will be one of 10,000 athletes competing in sports including arm-wrestling, judo, bodybuilding and the strongman event.

Stevie said: "When I first got injured it was a good year and a half before I could even touch my pinky and my thumb together my hands were that badly damaged.



"Being a wounded veteran, no matter what you do kind of gets a bit of attention. If it helps someone else get motivation or if someone is in a similar situation and didn't know about these sports then yeah, great.

"But it's not my main intention, as selfish as it sounds."

He added: "I suppose it's something that you get from being in the army - you enjoy the adventure and enjoy the challenge, and are looking for something else.

"The best part of working with Kenny and working with another veteran is you've got somebody that is willing to train you and push you.

"I think the hardest thing when trying to do adaptive sports is to find someone who doesn't tiptoe around any disabilities or difference."

Training team: Stevie Richardson, centre. Kenny Simm

Kenny has been with Stevie throughout the journey and is with him during three to four gym training sessions a week as well as various weekend events in preparation.

The gym owner said: "I set a challenging weight where I think he'll manage but will still be a struggle and he'll add two to three plates just to challenge himself further.

"I do sort of reel him in now and again so we can build up progressively. He's a stubborn b****r but that's what he needs, that's what I need, to push him.

"I've never met anyone like him and the dedication he puts in. I'm fully behind him and proud to be coaching him."

Stevie's journey from serving in the 1st Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland is being covered in a documentary Improve Every Day, using the same initials as the improvised explosive device (IED) that injured him.

Even if his current trainer disagrees, the strongman does not consider himself to be an inspiration to others.

The pair are now hoping the thousands of competitors in Ohio will see and appreciate the talents of the veteran.

Kenny said: "Four months is not long at all. We're going out there and competing against guys who have been doing this for years. It's a baptism of fire but we're going to relish it and move forward.

"When I first met Stevie he was struggling to bench press 90 kilos in the gym. Over the past four months his PB now is 120 so he's improved massively and very fast.

"He's got the building blocks there to be one of the best adaptive athletes in the world."

Despite all he has been through with the injury and his training, Stevie has a very simple goal set for the competition.

"Do not come last!", he said before adding: "Between that and trying to get Arnold Schwarzenegger to sign my legs, that's the two main goals."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.