Author of mystery message in bottle tracked down to Scotland

Sailor James Robertson's letter was found in Germany almost 50 years later.

Sailor: Jimmy Robertson spent his life at sea before retiring. James Robertson / MessageInABottleHunter.com

It was a calm September evening when Jimmy Robertson signed off a hastily written letter, crammed it into a tiny bottle and threw it into the North Sea.

It was 1970 and he had been aboard the MV Gosport for four long days, working below deck on the donkey boilers that were too hot to touch.

His shift had come to an end and after polishing off a cool lemonade he decided to fill the empty bottle with a handwritten note and throw it overboard into the surrounding sea.

What Jimmy did not expect was to be told almost 50 years later that his long-lost message had been found washed up on a German beach 440 miles from his Edinburgh home.

"I had forgotten all about it," chuckles Jimmy. "It's been almost 50 years - I never once thought I'd get a reply."

The former sailor is now aged 75, happily married and retired, but says he has some wonderful memories.

He joined the navy in 1966 and has sailed the seas his whole life.

The Queen Mary was the first ship Jimmy worked on. James Robertson / MessageInABottleHunter.com

When he was 20, working in the boiler room of the Queen Mary sailing the east coast, he would spend his spare time reading and making little model boats.

In-between his love of books and intricate wooden ships, Jimmy picked up another habit.

"If I had a bottle, I'd just stick a note in it and throw it over the side," he says.

"I must have sent a dozen - maybe more. I just liked the thought of where they could end up."

Jimmy did not like the drinking water on the boats very much and so he would always carry with him a few bottles of juice to keep him going.

On one particular September evening when the wind was calm and the waves were only a little choppy, Jimmy had just finished a bottle of JAS Dunbar's lemonade, a discontinued Scottish soft drink, made at the factory at the end of his street back in Scotland.

Jimmy has travelled the world on many different ships. James Robertson / MessageInABottleHunter.com

"I was feeling pretty down," admits Jimmy. "We had been sailing for a few days but I was missing home.

"I decided to stick a note in the bottle and fling it over the side. After that, I forgot all about it."

The letter, now yellowed with age, read: "This bottle was thrown over by 'Donkeyman' James Robertson, 72 Sleigh Drive, Edinburgh on 16-9-70".

"The boilers I worked on basically did everything," Jimmy explains.

"They were nicknamed the donkey boilers so the crew who worked on them became Donkeymen."

Jimmy is married and happily retired in Edinburgh. James Robertson / MessageInABottleHunter.com

Decades later, sitting in his Edinburgh home one morning, Jimmy was reading a newspaper when he saw his name and address in bold print.

"I saw my name but it was the word 'Donkeyman' that caught my eye," says Jimmy.

The article talked of a bottle found by a German pensioner named Bernd Igweks on the tiny German island of Norderney and Jimmy recalled his message from all those years ago.

"I couldn't help but think it had something to do with me so when I saw my address printed underneath I decided to call the paper," he explains.

He soon discovered that although the newspaper had no links to the German man who found his lost treasure, they were able to put him in touch with the American writer who had managed to track him down.

"I reckon he just loves reconnecting messages in bottles," says Jimmy.

After stumbling across an article in a German newspaper last month, Clint Buffington, 32, had set out on a mission to find Jimmy but almost lost hope when he initially could not decipher the address.

He has been reconnecting lost bottles and their senders for ten years now and regularly posts his findings on his blog.

"This message is almost 50 years old," says Clint, a freelance writer from Southern Illinois. "It's not every day that one these washes up - it's genuine treasure.

"I shared my blog post on social media in the hopes that people would share it and word must have reached Jimmy because he emailed me a month later."

When he found out that it was indeed his long-lost bottle, Jimmy was lost for words.

"It's absolutely amazing that this tiny bottle has possibly been all over the world," he says.

"I was absolutely speechless - I told my wife and she couldn't believe it."

Jimmy says he would now very much like to meet Bernd Igwerks, the man who found his bottle.

"I have no idea who he is, unfortunately," says Jimmy.

"If I were to meet him, I would say thank you for taking an interest in the bottle and trying to pursue the author.

"If it weren't for him, I might never have found out what happened to my message."

To see more message in a bottle stories, visit Clint's blog and head over to his Facebook page.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.