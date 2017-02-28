Virtual Scotland: App lets people see sights from own home

ScotlandVR enables users to have a glimpse of the country's landmarks from afar.

State of the art: The app can be used with virtual reality headsets. VisitScotland

Scotland is home to an incredible variety of landmarks, with people flocking from around the world to see attractions such as Edinburgh Castle, the RRS Discovery and Skara Brae.

A new app will now enable to have a glimpse of Scotland's attractions before they have even visited.

ScotlandVR will enable people to be transported to a location of their choice and, it is hoped, encourage them to later make the trip for real.



Featuring state-of-the art 360 degree images and footage, users start their journey in a virtual glen complete with Highland Cow, crackling fire and bellowing stag.

From there, they jump into a map of Scotland and can experience 26 attractions across the country.

Created in a collaboration between VisitScotland and a design team at Edinburgh Napier University, ScotlandVR provides historical information alongside interactive images and video.

Explore the treasures of the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. VisitScotland

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "This virtual reality app provides people across the globe with a window into Scotland's fantastic attractions.

"They will experience 26 unique attractions covering every region of the country. It will, I hope, inspire more people to discover Scotland for real.

"In this, the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, there has never been a better time to come to Scotland and experience our world class destinations and historic buildings and monuments.

"A team from Edinburgh Napier University developed the concept for this app, it demonstrates the pioneering spirit and ingenuity of Scotland's academic, technology and tourism sectors."

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland said: "We are excited to be able to launch our first venture into the world of virtual reality.

"Far from being a fad or gimmick, VR is revolutionising the way people choose the destinations they might visit by allowing them to 'try before they buy' and learn more about the country in an unique and interactive way."

A 360-degree look around the RRS Discovery in Dundee. VisitScotland

ScotlandVR locations

Abbotsford House near Galashiels in the Scottish Borders

Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Alloway, South Ayrshire

Cairngorms National Park



Callanish Standing Stones, Lewis, Outer Hebrides

Cruachan The Hollow Mountain, by Loch Awe in Argyll

Dunnottar Castle, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Edinburgh Castle

Eilean Donan Castle, Kyle of Lochalsh Highlands

The Falkirk Wheel

Falkland Palace and Garden, Fife

The Forth Bridges

Galloway Forest Park, Dumfries and Galloway

Glasgow Cathedral

Glenfinnan Viaduct, Highlands

The Kelpies off the M9 near Grangemouth

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow

National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh

New Lanark World Heritage Site, South Lanarkshire

Riverside Museum, Glasgow

Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh

RRS Discovery, Dundee

The Scottish Crannog Centre and Loch Tay, Perthshire

Skara Brae, Orkney

Strathisla Distillery, Keith, Moray

The National Wallace Monument, Stirling

Shetland Museum and Archives



Scotland in virtual reality. VisitScotland

