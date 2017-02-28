  • STV
  • MySTV

Virtual Scotland: App lets people see sights from own home

Alastair Brian Alastair Brian

ScotlandVR enables users to have a glimpse of the country's landmarks from afar.

State of the art: The app can be used with virtual reality headsets.
State of the art: The app can be used with virtual reality headsets. VisitScotland

Scotland is home to an incredible variety of landmarks, with people flocking from around the world to see attractions such as Edinburgh Castle, the RRS Discovery and Skara Brae.

A new app will now enable to have a glimpse of Scotland's attractions before they have even visited.

ScotlandVR will enable people to be transported to a location of their choice and, it is hoped, encourage them to later make the trip for real.

Featuring state-of-the art 360 degree images and footage, users start their journey in a virtual glen complete with Highland Cow, crackling fire and bellowing stag.

From there, they jump into a map of Scotland and can experience 26 attractions across the country.

Created in a collaboration between VisitScotland and a design team at Edinburgh Napier University, ScotlandVR provides historical information alongside interactive images and video.

Explore the treasures of the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.
Explore the treasures of the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. VisitScotland

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "This virtual reality app provides people across the globe with a window into Scotland's fantastic attractions.

"They will experience 26 unique attractions covering every region of the country. It will, I hope, inspire more people to discover Scotland for real.

"In this, the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, there has never been a better time to come to Scotland and experience our world class destinations and historic buildings and monuments.

"A team from Edinburgh Napier University developed the concept for this app, it demonstrates the pioneering spirit and ingenuity of Scotland's academic, technology and tourism sectors."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iWlo1YjWBE | youtube

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland said: "We are excited to be able to launch our first venture into the world of virtual reality.

"Far from being a fad or gimmick, VR is revolutionising the way people choose the destinations they might visit by allowing them to 'try before they buy' and learn more about the country in an unique and interactive way."

A 360-degree look around the RRS Discovery in Dundee.
A 360-degree look around the RRS Discovery in Dundee. VisitScotland

ScotlandVR locations

  • Abbotsford House near Galashiels in the Scottish Borders 

  • Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Alloway, South Ayrshire 

  • Cairngorms National Park

  • Callanish Standing Stones, Lewis, Outer Hebrides 

  • Cruachan The Hollow Mountain, by Loch Awe in Argyll

  • Dunnottar Castle, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire 

  • Edinburgh Castle

  • Eilean Donan Castle, Kyle of Lochalsh Highlands 

  • The Falkirk Wheel

  • Falkland Palace and Garden, Fife 

  • The Forth Bridges

  • Galloway Forest Park, Dumfries and Galloway 

  • Glasgow Cathedral

  • Glenfinnan Viaduct,  Highlands 

  • The Kelpies off the M9 near Grangemouth

  • Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow 

  • National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh

  • New Lanark World Heritage Site, South Lanarkshire 

  • Riverside Museum, Glasgow 

  • Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh

  • RRS Discovery, Dundee

  • The Scottish Crannog Centre and Loch Tay, Perthshire 

  • Skara Brae, Orkney 

  • Strathisla Distillery, Keith, Moray 

  • The National Wallace Monument, Stirling 

  • Shetland Museum and Archives 

Scotland in virtual reality.
Scotland in virtual reality. VisitScotland

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.