Subtle sign: White spot in eye revealed toddler's rare cancer

Charlie Boggs' parents are urging parents to check for retinoblastoma symptoms.

A small white glare in Charlie Boggs' eye was noticed at Christmas 2015 by his parents, who put it down to lighting in the room.

The reflection was also seen when he was in their house in Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire, but again they dismissed it as a trick of the light.

When his father Andy took him swimming and the toddler's eye was still shining, they decided to take him to a doctor.

After being referred to a specialist eye doctor, they got the news that changed the family's life.

Charlie was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, an extremely rare form of cancer which affects young children.

His mother Gemma says: "Charlie had a quick eye test and very quickly we knew that there was something wrong.

"Firstly we were told that he would need glasses and there was a weakness in his eye, and within an hour we were told he would need an operation to fix that, then within another hour we were in ultrasound and looking at pictures which we will never forget."

The small glare in his eye had been his pupil not reflecting light, which often shows up in photographs.

The condition is only diagnosed in 40 to 50 children each year and is down to a faulty gene.

For Charlie, the discovery meant an immediate start to treatment.

"The consultant said we've likely got cancer, most likely retinoblastoma and he needs to be seen by a specialist consultant immediately

"So we went home and packed our bags and went to London the next morning.

"The next day he was in theatre and they confirmed that he definitely had cancer and needed chemotherapy and treatment immediately."

The decision to go to the doctor with their concerns early was a crucial one, as retinoblastoma is a treatable condition with a good rate of survival. Charlie has now faced six rounds of chemotherapy.

The white glare is seen in pictures.

What is retinoblastoma?

A rare type of eye cancer that can affect young children usually under five years old.

Only 40 to 50 cases of retinoblastoma are diagnosed in the UK each year.

The cancer is usually result of a genetic fault, which is often passed down through generations.

It is treated with chemotherapy, and with early detection there is a survival rate of more than 95%.

In some cases, it can result in the cancerous eye being removed.

It is often diagnosed due to an unusual white reflection in the pupil which may be apparent in photos.

The revelation that their son, then just a year old, had cancer was a tough one for the family to take but his father Andy said Charlie's fighting spirit helped them to cope.

"He's not been fazed and just flown through it," he says.

"All the nurses think he's great. He's been a happy wee chappy."

Doctors believe they have not only saved his life but it is likely he will be able to keep his sight as the cancer is stable. More than 70% will lose an eye to stop the cancer spreading.

Because Retinoblastoma is a genetic condition, there is a distinct possibility the cancer may return and affect his other eye.

"We're just trying to be as positive as we can be right the way, through," says Gemma.

"We need to do everything we can for Charlie."

The family paid tribute to the charities and medical staff who have cared for and treated Charlie as he battles the disease, and are urging other parents and health professionals to be more aware of the subtle symptoms.

They have also raised more than £5000 for three charities they credit as key in supporting them along the way.

Gemma is confident Charlie's spirit will help him to beat the disease.

She says: "Retinoblastoma will not define him, it'll just be something that he deals with in his wee life."

You can donate via the Charlie's Big Adventure page to The Childhood Eye Cancer Trust (CHECT), the Scik Children's Trust, and Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

