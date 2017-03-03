In pictures: Best of Scotland from the roadside this week

Mountains in snow, painted birds, and the dance of the northern lights.

Wall art: A new mural in Paisley adds more colour to the streets. Marilyn Connor

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each Friday, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs posted by keen snappers, from the aurora dancing off the coast to snow on the mountaintops.

Reflections at Plockton by Lee Fowlie

A small cottage in Plockton makes a perfect shot. Lee Fowlie

"It was my first visit to Plockton, although I had always wanted to visit," says Lee.

"Even though it was overcast, you couldn't help but take in the natural beauty all around.

"I love taking a reflection photo and knew the house would be perfect for one at slack tide.

"Sure enough after waiting a few hours, everything lined up perfectly."

A vibrant sky by John Gibb

The sky was alight with colour in Oban this week. John Gibb

"I live in Oban and it was a lovely clear night," says John. "I was going out to take some pictures of the stars when I got an alert on my phone to say the aurora was active.

"I headed to one of my favourite spots to have a look.

"I am glad I did!"

Dunfermline Abbey by Paula Andrews

Dunfermline Abbey towers over the trees. Paula Andrews

"Photography is my passion and my escape," says Paula.

"I now live locally to the park and was out today blowing away the cobwebs, walking my Labrador and capturing moments in time, to be held forever more.

"The first good day with blue sky and candyfloss after all the grey dreich days we have had."

Paisley's kingfisher by Marilyn Connor

Mark Worst and Ross Dinnett painted the kingfisher in Paisley. Marilyn Connor

"I came across another image of this mural on another group and realised I was only five minutes away from the location," says Marilyn.

"At that time I had lost my mojo and most of the shots I took previous where not doing anything for me.

"I'm a Paisley Buddy, and once I had glanced at the building for the first time I knew I had to capture it for myself.

"It really is an amazing piece of artwork and all it took was this one shot to find my mojo again."

Turquoise waters by Maggie Harrison

A single cottage surrounded by blue waters. Maggie Harrison

"This was taken last week in a rare break from the rain," says Maggie.

"Achmelvich is my second home and I try to spend as much time there as possible - rain or no rain.

"The whole of Assynt is such a stunning area - there is nowhere I'd rather be but Achmelvich."

A magical dwelling by Alison Reilly

The Fairy Dell in Lanark is a new magical addition to the park. Alison Reilly

"I have lived in Lanark all my life and have many fond memories of visiting the lovely Castlebank Park," says Alison.

"I always believed as a child that the park was home to the fairy world, so it is a perfect location for these beautiful carvings and a sight to behold for young and old.

"The work was commissioned by the Lanark Community Development Trust and the carvings were created by Iain Chalmers of Chainsaw Creations.

Clyde reflections by Charles Mcguigan

The Clyde Arc is mirrored in the still river. Charles Mcguigan

"I hadn't been out with the camera for a while due to the bad weather," says Charles.

" Last night was a calm but cold night and instead of going home I took a chance and drove through to Glasgow and I'm so glad that I did."

Snowy mountains by Sandra Owens

The sun hits off the side of a snow-covered mountain in Ballahullish. Sandra Owens

"I was travelling down from Ardnamurchan to my home in Oban on Monday," says Sandra.

"As it was such a beautiful day I had stopped at several view points to take photos, so when I saw the snow covered mountains I had to stop in north Ballahullish.

"I noticed the Heron at the water's edge and thought it would be good to include it in the composition with the backdrop of the snow covered mountains.

"I took the shot sitting on a boulder on the shore of Loch Linnhe. Although I was only a few yards from the busy road it was very peaceful sitting at the calm loch side."

Voyage to the stars by Stuart Sinclair

Intricate designs on an old fishing boat. Stuart Sinclair

"I'd saw the potential of this image months ago when I first visited the boatyard in North Queensferry," says Stuart.

"I had to wait until last night for the correct weather conditions. The light pollution on the right is from the Rail Bridge and on the left is from the new Queensferry Crossing."

The young swan by John Campbell

A young swan on the banks of Dedridge pond. John Campbell

"Me and Milo were on a walk and I decided to take him to Dedridge pond when the swan decided to approach us," says John.

"He wasn't too happy so I backed off and got some shots.

"I wanted to see how they were doing because I got shots of them when they were only days old - I got a shot of them swimming beside their mum.

"I was so glad to see them fit and healthy and protecting each other."

