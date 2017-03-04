Colourful tail: Knitters help dark-haired dogs find new owners

SWI members create colourful new coats so overlooked pooches can stand out from the crowd.

Woolly star: Maya is a desperately looking for a new home. STV

Staffordshire bull terrier Maya is five years old with sweet chocolate brown eyes and a tail that wags so fast she looks like a small furry helicopter.

She is bouncy, falls instantly and adoringly in love with anyone who will pet her and has the unerring ability to locate a dog biscuit in under five seconds once let loose.

Despite her sweet nature, Maya is a long-term resident at the Scottish SPCA's rehoming centre in Balerno.

Brought into their care after her previous owner died, she is yet to find her new home.

Partly, this might be due to the reputation staffies have been given by bad dog owners who take on the breed as an accessory to intimidate rather than as a much loved and cared for pet.

But there is also another, more unusual reason, why dogs such as Maya might be overlooked.

Scottish SPCA centres in the north of Scotland have reported difficulties in rehoming dark-coated dogs.

Known as Black Dog Syndrome, the charity has said that, in photographs, the dogs' features and personalities do not show up as they do for dogs with lighter coats.

Cameras pick up and exaggerate stray white or grey hairs and teeth can appear whiter, making them look more fierce and putting some people off adopting them.

Scottish SPCA superintendent Sharon Comrie said: "This syndrome really does affect the adoption of animals in our care and, through no fault of their own, black dogs are almost always the last to find new homes."

Maya's luck might be about to change, though, as a team of knitters across Scotland have been gathering up their spare bits of yarn to help the darker haired dogs stand out.

Scottish Women's Institute groups have been knitting eye-catching coats to help them get adopted.

The Scottish Women's Institute have been knitting jumpers. Ross Johnston/SSPCA/PA Wire

Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre superintendent Sharon Comrie says: " It's a really creative idea to knit coloured jackets to show these dogs off to their best advantage.

"The SWI has members all over Scotland, many of whom are extremely dexterous when it comes to traditional crafts, and we're hopeful that this will mean that we'll be able to help animals in our centres across Scotland.

"Knitted jackets will be ideal because they will be soft on the skin, have an element of give and stretch and can be created in any, or many, colours of wool.

"Every knitted jacket that we receive will be put to good use at our rehoming centres and with the SWI knitters' support, we will be able to build up a collection of special jackets for our dark dogs to wear with pride."

The SWI marks 100 years this summer. STV

The first dog coats were created by Edith Smith and Winnie Anderson, members of SWI groups in the Aberdeenshire Federation, and were donated to the Scottish SPCA centre at Drumoak, near Banchory.

Maya has been brought her own one this week from veteran SWI knitter Dorothy Morris.

"I've been a member for about 30 years now, I've never knitted a dog jumper before but I used my own dog, Rodney, as a model and it seems to have come out well," she says.

Dorothy also knits Twiddle Muffs for people with dementia, soft items with ribbons and buttons.

"It started out with a lady who kept picking at her hands, leaving them difficult to heal," she says.

"Now these muffs mean she has something soft to hold."

SWI member Dorothy Morris with her 'Twiddle Muff'. STV

The knitting challenge comes as the SWI prepares to mark its centenary this summer.

It has a cookbook coming out with top Scottish chefs, exhibitions and a Save our Stitches campaign to help promote their skills in crafts within schools.

The SWI is also organising its own special Tea in the Park events, though it's more of the "scones not rock kind" according to the members.

As SWI senior vice-chairwoman Linda Retson, says: "We've got some fabulous knitters and Dorothy is one of them. The members are always up for a challenge.

"It's wonderful to be able to help the animals."

Helping others is something the SWI has become known for throughout its long history, though there are many small projects it take ups that often don't get as much of a spotlight.

Helping others is something the SWI has become known for. Ross Johnston/SSPCA/PA Wire

Members have answered the call to knit blankets for trauma teams to bring out to their patients to help comfort them, and many more blankets are given out to the homeless on Scotland's streets.

"I sincerely hope we'll see the SWI here in another 100 years to come," says Linda.

"In the 43 years I've been with them, I've had so much fun and made so many friends across the country I'd hate to see it go.

"We have to work hard to keep it going for the next generation. We're more than just jam."

"Friends and friendship," adds Dorothy. "That's what it has brought me. We'd love for more members to come and join us."

In the meantime, their skills are being well utilised with knitting little coats for dogs like Maya.

Kenny Sharp, assistant manager at the Scottish SPCA centre in Balerno, is happy to have the garments the ladies knit.

"Black dogs tend to be walked past but the cosy colourful jackets might change things," he says.

"We have 38 kennels here but can take in double that, and the dogs most often come in as cruelty or neglect cases.

"Many need a jacket, especially the thin-skinned older dogs who feel the cold.

"The dogs like to be outside so it's good to have a jumper for them, especially for those who've lost their hair, so they can stay outside longer and not feel the chill."

It is hoped the jumpers will help the dogs stand out. Ross Johnston/SSPCA/PA Wire

It's not just dogs that Kenny says are in need of some new coats - his own wife has had to take up knitting jumpers for chickens in need of homes too.

"Sometimes hens need jumpers, we've had them come in after a recent fad to rehome battery chickens.

"They're bald, in pretty poor condition and before their feathers grow in they need wee jumpers."

Nicola Congden knits coats for the battery hens she rehomes. SWNS

Hens aren't the only unusual animal brought in. In his time, Kenny has seen lizards, snakes, raccoons, meerkats and on one memorable occasion, an alligator.

"It was being sold out of the back of a guy's car in Wester Hailes," he says.

For today though, Kenny's attention is on Maya, and on the chance for her to finally find a home.

Kenny and Maya, who is still looking for a home. STV

"Maya has been here for some time, she's one of our longest residents and will stay here until she finds home," says Kenny.

"Sadly people walk past her sometimes which is a shame because she's really friendly. She doesn't like other dogs too much though and can be a bit of a madam, so whoever takes her on will have to deal with that.

"She's a nice dog, very bouncy, a gorgeous wee girl."

For more information on Maya and other dogs in Scotland needing rehomed please visit the SSPCA website.

