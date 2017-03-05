  • STV
Parents spread acts of kindness in memory of baby daughter

Eleanor Duffy

Motherwell-born Emily Weir passed away after arriving 15 weeks prematurely.

Little star: Emily was born 15 weeks premature. Liann and Colin Weir

When little Emily Weir arrived 15 weeks prematurely, her parents knew that time was precious.

She was the first child of Colin and Liann Weir and was born in the neonatal unit of Wishaw General Hospital. But a mere week into her life, Emily developed severe complications and tragically lost her brave battle on October 17, 2006.

Now almost 11 years later, the young Motherwell couple have turned their heartache into a mission to carry on their daughter's legacy by launching a kindness campaign.

"We wanted to do something special," explains Liann, 34. "We wanted to bring some joy from something so painful."

With the memory of their daughter as their driving force, the couple have encouraged others to carry out 10 kind acts over 10 months and contribute a small donation to the neonatal unit at the hospital where Emily was cared for.

The couple encouraged people to be kind in Emily's memory. Liann and Colin Weirs

On what would have been Emily's 10th birthday, Liann and Colin set out to pay tribute to the care and support she received while in the hospital.

"Emily's time was precious and the staff at Wishaw were unbelievable," says Liann. "Not only for the care they provided, but in the way they supported us day and night.

The couple drew strength through the prayers and kind thoughts from those touched by Emily's journey, and used this spirit to form their campaign to form a tribute to their daughter.

"It was a huge boost and we always felt that it was Emily who had generated all that light in a dark time," adds Liann.

The pair committed to carrying out ten random acts of kindness over ten months, with the aim to raise money for the neonatal unit where Emily received care and support before she died.

The unit based in Wishaw provides comprehensive care for critically ill and premature babies, including intensive care, high dependency, special care and outpatient consultation.

"The idea was to spread some light without making a show of it," explains Liann.

"Whether it was helping a neighbour in with their shopping, allowing others to move in front of a queue or just doing something that would brighten up someone's day."

The couple have since had two children, Abigail and Samuel. Liann and Colin Weir

The Weirs encouraged participants to donate £1 for each act and set out to raise £1000 for the neonatal unit.

And three months ahead of schedule the target has been now broken, with an astounding £1,250 raised.

But it was not the suddenly fast-paced fundraising that shocked the young parents.

"What's really struck us is the creativity participants have shown - with young and old alike becoming involved far and wide," explains Colin, 34.

The six-year-old daughter of one of their friends decided to write kind notes to friends and family, telling them just how much she loved them.

Another participant left a pound coin taped to a vending machine, while another made a 'pamper box' and gave it to a lovely lady "who is always helping others".

"It's the very simple things that can light up people's lives and that's what this campaign was about," says Liann.

"That was, indeed, what Emily's life was about."

Liann and Colin decided to name their son after Emily's doctor. Liann and Colin Weir

The couple have since had two more children, with their three-year-old son Samuel named after Dr Samuel Ibhanesebhor, the doctor who cared for Emily when she was in hospital.

"We are so blessed to have been chosen to be her parents and we are hugely grateful to the neonatal unit for all that they did," says Liann.

"We only wish she could have stayed with us longer."

NHS Lanarkshire's Head of Midwifery and Neonatal, Lyn Clyde, said: "On behalf of all of the team, I'd like to offer my thanks to Liann and Colin for this generous donation - which has been raised through such a thoughtful appeal.

"It's humbling and inspiring that they have done so much to raise funds and help others."

