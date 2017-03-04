Test of endurance for rowers ahead of Aberdeen boat race

The city's two rowing teams train 10 times a week in preparation for the race.

Race: Five time winners Robert Gordon's will take on Aberdeen University. Aberdeen Boat Race / cropped

In the early hours of the morning, a group of tired faces appear on the banks of the River Dee, unlocking boat houses and prepping rowing boats to begin training for the most important race of the year.

As the city sleeps, two different teams of rowers take to the water and despite the chill, their limbs soon warm as they glide along Aberdeen's southern river.

Their companions are their direct competition, yet the rowing teams from Robert Gordon and Aberdeen University train in harmony for the majority of the year.

"It's kind of eerie at times, when it's dark you feel like you're going a lot faster on the water which is really cool," explains Fiona Bell, president of Aberdeen University Boat Club (AUBC).

"But then it's weird at the same time because you're out on your own and there's nobody else there. I quite like that as well, it's quite relaxing."

Fiona was encouraged by her father to start rowing. Aberdeen Boat Race

Life as a university rower is completely different to that of their peers; invitations to nights out are shunned for a chance to catch up on coursework or some much needed sleep.

Holly Reid, who rows for Robert Gordon University (RGU) says: "There's this joke that there's a triangle, one of them is rowing, one is studying and one's social life - you can pick two but you can't pick the other - you can't have all three."

Training sessions are tough and club members train around 10 times a week - when they're not on the water doing laps of the Dee, they are in the gym, covering 7.5 kilometres on rowing machines each session and doing circuits to keep their fitness levels up.

"Determination is a major thing, a lot of patience as well," explains Fiona, who has been rowing for six years.

"It's a hard sport to pick up instantly, it takes time and it takes a lot of work so determination is a key part of that to keep you going.

"And I think everyone needs to have some level of competitiveness, that's why we are so competitive come the day of the race. We need that to keep driving us on through training."

Holly became hooked on rowing as a teenager. Aberdeen Boat Race

Erin Wyness, president of the RGU team says that rowing competitively means a lot of sacrifice for her team.

She says: "There are a lot of girls that are from Edinburgh, they can't really go home for weeks on end to see their families. You have to really balance your time if you want to get the sessions in and really make sure you get every session in the week."

But the aching arms, the icy mornings by the river and the stunted social life are all worth it when it comes to Aberdeen's annual boat race, the longest running rowing race in Scotland which is celebrating it's 22nd year.

Like the annual Oxbridge race, Aberdeen's rowing competition between the city's two university boat teams is one that is fiercely fought. The training is tough and selection for the team is even tougher.

Most students join the club as complete novices but others who have rowed for years can be thrown in at the deep end at senior level where the pressure is intensely felt.

Anna-Sophie Tirre from AU says: "At a novice level if someone catches a crab [when an oar blade is caught in the water] it's not that big of a deal because the other team will probably catch a crab as as well but on the senior boat race, little things like that are what make you win or lose in the end.

"So it's quite a lot of pressure."

Anna Sophie says there is a more pressure on the senior team. Aberdeen Boat Race

Robert Gordon have taken the title five years in a row, cinching last year's win by just a quarter of a length.

Yet Erin, who has been rowing since the age of 10, refuses to entertain any notion of certainty when it comes to the big race. RGU may have the last five years on their side, but AU have poured everything into their training this year.

To become overconfident, she says, would be to the team's detriment.

Erin explains: "I feel like we always go in with the underdog attitude, I think that as soon as you lose that, you're done for so I think there's quite a lot of pressure on us again.

"But it's a new year, it's a new race, it's not the same people, it might be a new course, we might be on the different side, so you don't know until the day."

RGU president Erin has been rowing for ten years. Aberdeen Boat Race

While the teams are friendly, the day of the race tensions are high. They squirrel away in their respective boat houses, which lie side by side on the banks of the Dee, watching alumni and novice races as they prepare for the main event at 5.30pm.

The teams toss for stations a couple of hours before the race, choosing the side of the river they want to tackle before the two teams of eight rowers plus a cox travel to the starting point at the Bridge of Dee to race the 3.5km course.

Suddenly the months of early mornings, of sacrificed nights out and tough training seconds boil down to an intensive eight minute race laid out before them. As the oars touch the water, Erin says the feeling is indescribable.

"It's just totally different to anything I could ever describe," she says. "It's all about your team, it's all about that moment and you just need to make sure you get it right."

University rowers sacrifice everything to be part of the team. Aberdeen Boat Race

Fiona agrees: "It's nerve wracking but when the cheering starts, you can hear it when you're racing, it keeps you going and it's great."

When the first boat crosses the finish line, the tension melts away. While one team is left disappointed, the overall feeling is one of great friendship.

Either RGU or AU will walk away with the title and the bragging rights, but both will celebrate at the ball later that evening.

But as RGU president Erin solemnly adds: "We're off to London next weekend for a really big race on the Thames, so there won't be too many drinks for us as we're up early again on Sunday."

The Aberdeen Boat Race - Scotland's longest running boat race - returns for its 22nd year on March 4, 2017.

