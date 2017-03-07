Edinburgh film festival unveils images of star-studded past

Unseen footage and memories shared as the event celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Film festival: Big screen stars through the years. EIFF Archive

The world's longest continually-running film festival took its first stride on to the red carpet 70 years ago.

In the seven decades since The Cumberland Story, The Seventh Age and The Festival of Youth were shown, Edinburgh International Film Festival has gone from strength-to-strength, with big names flocking to the event.

As it approaches its 70th anniversary celebrations this year, unseen footage and images have been unveiled.

It is part of a memories project, with people invited to contribute their images in the hope of unearthing even more hidden gems from over the years.

Deputy artistic director Diane Henderson said: "We are delighted to be celebrating our long-standing heritage and amazing achievements with the world through ed film fest memories and celebrating the 70th anniversary of a festival that is very dear to people's hearts.

"EIFF has brought so much culture and cinematic diversity to this staunchly cultural city and we look forward to seeing many more memories shared ahead of this year's festival."

Included in the collection so far are pictures of Clint Eastwood, pictured above top right, who came to Edinburgh to promote a screening of White Hunter Black Heart at the Cameo cinema in 1990 along with soundtrack composer Quincy Jones.

Sigourney Weaver, pictured above bottom left, was in Edinburgh for the 60th anniversary when she received an award for outstanding contribution to world cinema.

Gene Kelly: The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Margaret all attended. EIFF Archive

Another familiar face to world cinema was Gene Kelly, who visited the capital back in 1956.

A selection of candid moments includes footage of him along with The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Margaret at the screening of Invitation To The Dance at the New Victoria.

His signature, among many others, has also been added to the publicly released collection from the archives.

Other famous faces who left a mark in visitor books from the years include Danny Boyle, Ben Kinglsey, Billy Connolly, John Cleese and Sean Connery.

Stuart Turner, head of EventScotland, said: "We are delighted to be supporting the Edinburgh International Film Festival as they celebrate this amazing milestone.

"The 70th anniversary of the festival and Edinburgh as a festival city is a wonderful achievement and shows how Scotland is a perfect stage for events.

"It is great to see the world's longest continually-running film festival bringing their history and heritage to life through the ed film fest memories project."

Signature stars: Danny Boyle, Ben Kingsley and John Cleese. EIFF Archive

Film fest facts

Founded by the Edinburgh Film Guild as the International Festival of Documentary Films in 1947

It is the world's longest continually-running film festival

Last year, the EIFF showcased 290 films from 55 countries.

Premieres in recent years include We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks; Brave; The Hurt Locker; Moon; Let The Right One In; Man On Wire; Knocked Up, and Billy Elliot.

The festival's patrons are Robert Carlyle, James Cosmo, Mark Cousins, Karen Gillan, Seamus McGarvey and Tilda Swinton.



A city-wide exhibition will launch on Wednesday, May 31, as part of the 70th anniversary celebrations.

Unseen footage: Jennifer Lawrence in 2010, Terry Gillam in 1998 and the Serenity cast on the red carpet in 2005. EIFF Archive

As well as playing out to established names the film festival has also helped begin the careers of some of the world's most famous stars.

Jennifer Lawrence came to Edinburgh in 2010 with director Debra Granik for the premiere of Winter's Bone.

In true JLaw style as well, the young actress kicked off her high heels during the Q&A at Filmhouse to relax.

Five years earlier, the premiere of Joss Whedon film Serenity sold out almost instantly.

Two additional screenings were announced and also sold out within minutes.

It is hoped the popularity of the festival and its showcased features will encourage film-goers and Edinburgh citizens alike to come forward with more and more special moments that can be collated in the project.

Anyone with memories or pictures can contribute them to the project via the link below.

