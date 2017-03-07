White wedding: Skiers tie knot on snowy Scots mountain

The bride and groom skied off in full wedding attire after the ceremony.

Mountain marriage: The ceremony was captured on camera. Hamish Frost Photography

A bride and groom have tied the knot up one of Scotland's highest mountain ranges.

Bridget and Jonathan Reid, originally from Moy, a small Highland village near Tomatin, were together for over six years before tying the knot on Friday.

After reciting their vows and exchanging rings, the newlywed couple then skied off Aonach Mór, a mountain in the Nevis Range ski resort near Fort William.

They got married in full Highland dress, with Jonathan in a kilt and Bridget in a white dress, but opted for more suitable footwear - ski boots.

They got married in full Highland dress. Hamish Frost Photography

The couple's first date was on a skiing trip so it seemed only fitting to have the wedding ceremony at one of their favourite mountains.

The snow had been lacking in the weeks leading up to their special day but Storm Doris and cold weather brought with it perfect skiing conditions for the pair.

Bridget, who is a teacher, and Jonathan, who runs his own electrical automation company, welcomed the conditions and were able to marry in their favourite snow-covered landscape.

The couple's first date was on a skiing trip. Hamish Frost Photography

The ceremony was officiated by Halde Pottinger from the Humanist Society of Scotland at the top of Easy Gully at the Nevis Range.

Adventure photographer Hamish Frost managed to capture the event on camera.

"I know Bridget and Jonathan through friends of friends," says Hamish, an avid fan of mountain sports.

"I've never done any sort of wedding photography so when Bridget and Jonathan asked me I wasn't sure."

Adventure photographer Hamish Frost managed to capture the event. Hamish Frost Photography

Despite his initial doubts, Hamish turned up to the ceremony and was able to capture the magical moment.

"It was really good fun to be involved," says Hamish. "I'm really glad I agreed to do it."

