In pictures: Best of Scotland from the roadside this week

Eleanor Duffy

Crystal waters, cheeky squirrels and the breach of a humpback whale.

Calm: Crystal clear waters on the the shores of Iona.
Calm: Crystal clear waters on the the shores of Iona. Colin Mackie / cropped

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each Friday, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs posted by keen snappers, from tranquil waterfalls to a pair of spring lambs.

Whale in the Forth by Allan Brown

Humpback whales spotted off the coast of Fife.
Humpback whales spotted off the coast of Fife. Allan Brown

"I had been told there had been sightings of a Humpback whale just off Kinghorn," says Allan. "As I live only a few miles away, I decided to go.

"I arrived at 10.30am and by 1.00pm I was just about ready to call it a day when I saw it about half a mile offshore.

"It did three shallow dives but the fourth time it went deep and I guessed it would breach when it came back up and sure enough it did."

The pap of Glencoe by Ronald Stokes

Stunning reflections create the perfect snap.
Stunning reflections create the perfect snap. Ronald Stokes

"I was photographing my way through Glencoe and was passing through Ballachulish and noticed the beautiful reflections in the water," says Ronald.

"So I turned back at the roundabout to capture this - unexpected moments are best!"

A break in the clouds by June Murphy

The skies opened over the Nevis Range this week.
The skies opened over the Nevis Range this week. June Murphy

"I enjoy hillwalking and photography," says June.

"I took this shot because it seemed to capture the essence of how it feels to be at one with the otherworldly grandeur of the mountains.

"I found the contrast of light and darkness very uplifting as it radiates from behind the clouds and strikes the water. The rocks give this viewpoint stability and depth."

Acharn Falls by Lee Gannan

An obscure waterfall surrounded by a unique green plantation.
An obscure waterfall surrounded by a unique green plantation. Lee Gannan

"My girlfriend and I were staying over in Lochearnhead for the night away," says Lee. "We thought we'd do this walk as we were told there was some great scenery and that it's just a great walk.

"What inspired me to take the photograph was how obscure this waterfall is compared to others I have seen in the past.

"With its beautiful plantation around it, it's hard to believe it's in Scotland."

Crystal waters by Colin Mackie

A common sight, Iona is home to beautiful clear waters.
A common sight, Iona is home to beautiful clear waters. Colin Mackie

"The islands of Argyll are my favourite places, and Iona is top of the list with Easdale," says Colin.

"I've got family there - my brother is a creel fisherman and lives in Fionnphort, so I'm there quite regularly.

"This is a very typical image of Iona. Gorgeous blues, white sand, crystal clear water and stunning light.

"It's easy to see why artists and photographers love it!"

Spring lambs by Jonathan Noble

A pair of lambs enjoy the long awaited sunshine.
A pair of lambs enjoy the long awaited sunshine. Jonathan Noble

"I live in Jedburgh and was with my daughter Molly, out and about practising with a new camera," says Jonathan. "We were near Harestanes when we saw the lambs in a field.

"It was too good an opportunity to miss! I was pleased with how the photo turned out."

A colourful walk by Rab Dobbie

Unusual plants surround a tranquil stream in Perth.
Unusual plants surround a tranquil stream in Perth. Rab Dobbie

"I took this in a local park called the Norie Miller Walk in Perth," says Rab. "It's a great walk which I visit often.

"It's well looked after and looks great all year round.

"It's along the banks of the River Tay just across from Tay Street and worth a visit"

A scenic route by Scott J MacLucas-Paton‎

A drive through Glen Etive is not complete without stunning scenery.
A drive through Glen Etive is not complete without stunning scenery. Scott J MacLucas-Paton‎

"I live on the Isle of Skye where I ordinarily spend lots of time in the mountains," says Scott. "I'm recovering from a broken ankle at the moment, so I'm resorting to taking photos from the bottom of hills.

"I took this photo of Buchaille Etive Mor - it's normally shot with Glencoe as the backdrop, but I wanted to show off Glen Etive and the adventure waiting as you continue down the windy track alongside the Etive River.

"I was just travelling through Glencoe and always stop to take photos."

A biker's perspective by Colin MacKinnon

A quick cycle stop created this opportune moment.
A quick cycle stop created this opportune moment. Colin MacKinnon

"I live in Fort William and I do like to get out and about on my bike," says Colin.

"Whatever the weather, we don't have to travel far to find an area of stunning beauty and the camera is always at hand to try and get a snap or two."

