Platinum pair: Scots couple celebrate 70th anniversary

STV

David and Kathleen Brown say 'working together' is key to their long marriage.

Together forever: Kathleen and David Brown celebrate 70th wedding anniversary. Lisa Ferguson / SWNS

A happy couple celebrating a devoted 70 years of marriage say working together through life's good and bad times is the secret to a successful relationship.

David and Kathleen Brown married just ten weeks after they first set eyes on each other at a Hogmanay party at a friend's house.

David was 22 and in the Navy while Kathleen Gregson was 19 and worked at the Buttercup Dairy in Haymarket, Edinburgh.

The couple were married at Haymarket Registry Office and enjoyed a small reception at the Chimes Hotel on Royal Terrace on March 12, 1947.

Kathleen, now 89, says her own mother did not think her relationship would last.

"I remember when my mum first found out about our wedding, she wasn't very happy," Kathleen says.

"She thought our relationship wouldn't last. I don't think a lot of people thought it would last to be honest, but here we are, 70 years later."

The wedding was a small event but all of their family members turned out to support them.

Kathleen wore a pink top, jacket and skirt, while David wore a suit.

"Our wedding was quite a small event," Kathleen says.

"As it was post-war everyone was using coupons, nobody really had big dresses. It was a lovely day, I can still remember it clearly. All our family were there.

"We went on our honeymoon to Aberdeen and took the train. I remember we got stuck in Dundee for three hours though because the snow was really bad."

The couple married in Edinburgh on March 12, 1947. Lisa Ferguson / SWNS

Their first dance was to Moonlight and Roses, a song the couple still call "their tune".

They had four children together - Derek, David, Diane and Lorna - and went on to become grandparents of three and great-grandparents of seven.

Kathleen adds: "We've always been a very close family. When the kids were younger we would go on holidays all over the place."

Following six years in the Navy, David spent the rest of his years working as a train driver before retiring.

Kathleen devoted much of her time to family life, as well as working as a home help.

On Sunday, the devoted couple celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary.

David, 92, says: "I think the key to our marriage is that we have always liked to do our own things as well as things together - and I've put up with her snoring for all these years.

"I enjoy painting and gardening. I still have my greenhouse. We used to enjoy ballroom dancing as well."

Grandson, Arthur McEwan, 39, says: "To have been married 70 years is an amazing achievement. They are an inspiration to us all."

