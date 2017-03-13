  • STV
  • MySTV

Close encounter: Rainbow 'UFO clouds' spotted over Scotland

Laura Piper Laura Piper

The lens-shaped lenticular clouds have been seen across the north east.

Phone home: The clouds look like a scene from a sci-fi film.
Phone home: The clouds look like a scene from a sci-fi film. Trish Macfarlane

Things have been going a little bit Spielberg up in the north east of Scotland with some rather unusual shapes in the sky.

They might look like something out of a sci-fi film but these glowing disks are actually a type of cloud formation known as Altocumulus Lenticularis.

Keen-eyed photographers managed to capture the sight on Sunday evening, including Trish Macfarlane who snapped this incredible shot above Rickarton, north of Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

"I firstly thought it a bit odd that there was a partial rainbow as we hadn't had any rain," says Trish.

"It wasn't until I'd downloaded the picture to my laptop that I really noticed the cloud.

"I like photographing rainbows but did think this one a bit odd and then I noticed a fair few posts on Twitter with the similar pictures - I've been bowled over by the response it's had.

"One of nature's wonderful phenomena."

They are known as known as Altocumulus Lenticularis.
They are known as known as Altocumulus Lenticularis. Trish Macfarlane

The saucer or lens-shaped clouds are typically stationary in nature.

On account of their typical shapes, lenticular clouds have been mistakenly identified as unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the past.

In 2015, reports of UFOs to West Craven police in England of what looked like "multicoloured disco balls" turned out to be the innocent clouds.

A spectacular display was also witnessed above Cape Town, South Africa, later that same year, prompting unease among the locals until meteorologists stepped in to explain things.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty says Lenticularis clouds are actually quite common in Scotland, although go largely unnoticed.

"They are most common in the north and east of the country as they form downwind of mountains, and our prevailing wind direction is from the west and south west," says Sean.

"Lenticular clouds are sometimes seen in areas such as Glasgow and Edinburgh when there is a northerly wind.

"We use Latin to name all our clouds in meteorology and the word lenticularis means lens like."

He adds: "They form in the turbulence after air crosses over a mountain range, in our case the Highlands. The air begins to undulate after crossing high ground and moves along in a waving motion.

"As the air rises in a crest, a lenticular is formed, and then there will be clear skies as the air descends and dries back into a trough."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.