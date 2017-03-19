  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots author's joy as actor Tom Hardy to read her story on TV

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Ross Collins, of Glasgow, has won international praise for There's A Bear On My Chair.

Tom Hardy: Lending his voice
Tom Hardy: Lending his voice Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA

A Glasgow children's author is celebrating the news his book is to be read on TV by actor Tom Hardy.

Ross Collins, the creative mind behind There's A Bear On My Chair, found out this week that his story about a little mouse and a polar bear is to feature with the star on CBeebies.

The Batman star is to read Ross' book aloud as a bedtime story for the nation's children on Mother's Day.

"I had no idea, nobody ever tells the author," says Ross jokingly. "I found out about it around the same time everybody else did."

Ross, an award-winning illustrator and father who was born and raised in Pollokshields, says he is looking forward to it.

"I'm really hoping he'll read it in the voice of Bane," he says. "Nobody will understand what he's saying but if you're Tom Hardy I don't think that matters."

Ross, who studied illustration at the Glasgow School of Art, has won international praise for his work with There's A Bear On My Chair and has already taken home a prestigious award.

Amnesty International awarded the book the inaugural prize for a work that best illuminated, upheld and celebrated human rights last year.

Ross Collins, the creative mind behind There's A Bear On My Chair.
Ross Collins, the creative mind behind There's A Bear On My Chair. Ross Collins

Nicky Parker, chairwoman of the Amnesty CILIP Honour judges, said: "We are very proud to announce the first ever children's book award to celebrate human rights.

"The best books are more than plot and character, they give children the empathy and confidence to stand up and shape their world for the better - which children need today, more than ever.

"It might not be immediately obvious but thinking about how to persuade a bullying bear to get off your chair can teach children about peaceful protest.

"There's a Bear on my Chair is packed full of joyous humour - it develops children's empathy and shows how we can protest creatively and peacefully when something is wrong."

Ross and his story, about a little mouse who finds a large bear in his favourite chair, has attracted a multitude of fans.

Mouse tries all kinds of tactics to move Bear, from glaring at him and scaring him, to luring him with a pear, but nothing works.

Eventually, Mouse gives up. Once Mouse has gone, Bear gets up and walks home - but there's a twist in the tail.

The book won the Amnesty CILIP award in 2016.
The book won the Amnesty CILIP award in 2016. Ross Collins

"It's a lovely thing to have won the award," says Ross. "It's led to me having great conversations with children about their rights over the last year."

Ross also adds he had always wanted to do a book about bears.

"There are a lot of famous bears out there in children's books, from Winnie the Pooh to Paddington," he says.

"But I guess as an illustrator you have a sort of hit list of what you'd like to do and bears was on it."

This year, Ross is focusing his attention on a book about colour, inspired by his young son.

"He's at that stage when he's learning his colours but at the moment everything is just "blue", says Ross, laughing.

"The book features two kids in a black and white world and then a new colour arrives each day and that changes their world."

Ross is also inspired by the upcoming 200th anniversary of Frankenstein and is hopeful of a commission.

In the meantime, he is happily working away on a "sort of" sequel to There's A Bear On My Chair.

"The bear and the mouse aren't back though, unfortunately," he says. "This time it's a platypus who is going for a job interview at a zoo."

Tom Hardy will read There's A Bear On My Chair on CBeebies on Sunday, March 26, at 6.50pm.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.