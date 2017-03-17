In pictures: Best of Scotland from the roadside this week

Clifftop coffee shops, white peacocks and snowy reflections all feature.

Picture perfect: Stags gather in Glen Etive. Darren Dawson

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each Friday, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs posted by keen snappers, from a vibrant lunar halo to a rather proud snowy peacock.

Harold the peacock by Gail Ross

Harold the Peacock puts on a stunning display. Gail Ross

"My nan used to take me as a kid to see the peacocks but I had never seen a white one until now," says Gail.

"I love the countryside and live on the side of a loch, but when I saw Harold the peacock doing his thing it just blew my mind.

"He strutted his stuff and did his dance - it's a shame I didn't video it. It's amazing what you can capture in this wonderful country."

An inquisitive stag by Darren Dawson

Inquisitive stags gather in Glen Etive. Darren Dawson

"Myself and a friend drove from Dundee to Glen Etive for the day just to see these amazing animals," says Darren.

"The scenery was also brilliant - well worth a visit!"

Snowy reflections by Andrew Clutterbuck

Reflections in the water in Glencoe always looks magical. Andrew Clutterbuck

"My wife and I are keen skiers, with Glencoe being my favourite place to ski since being taken there 30 years to the day of this photo," says Andrew.

"We made the decision to make the trip up that weekend as it was the first time the top lifts were running so we just couldn't miss it - the drive up over Rannoch Moor and the first view of the back of mountain is always exciting.

"This time was no exception - the clarity of the reflection made me stop and take the picture it was just so beautiful."

Exploding colours by Marysia Macfarlane

The trees light up on the Norie Miller Walk in Perth. Marysia Macfarlane

"I often go down to The Norie Miller Walk as it's a beautiful walk all year round," says Marysia.

"Just last month, it was all light up for about a fortnight. It's proved a success so hopefully it will be lit up beautifully again."

An island sunset by Stuart Coughtrie

A calming sunset is the perfect way to end a night. Stuart Coughtrie

"I live just to the right of this picture," says Stuart. "I couldn't resist taking the photo."

A secret beach by Heather Allen

A secret beach in Durness makes the perfect spot for a picnic. Heather Allan

"We took a drive to the Durness area on Saturday for a day out," says Heather. "Although we'd visited before, we'd never driven as far along as Rispond beach.

"As soon as we spotted it, we parked up and our picnic there. Don't think we'd have found a more perfect spot for lunch!"

Stormy skies by Neil Armstrong

Stormy skies along the Scottish coast. Neil Armstrong

"What inspired the photo was a book called the Photographers Guide to Scotland which showcased all the best places to photograph," says Neil.

"I thought it was lovely due to the amount of compositions you can shoot and its raw beauty.

"The only thing I would say is it's an awful drive - especially heading back in the dark!"

Lunar Halo by Ash Davidson

A rare shot of the elusive lunar halo. Ash Davidson

"I finally managed to get a shot of the lunar halo at Milton of Culloden, Inverness," says Ash.

"I live nearby and was over the moon (as it were!) that it had made a second appearance as I was busy the first night it was visible."

Coffee with a view by Brian Kille

Gallie Craig Coffee House, Mull of Galloway Brian Kille

"I was visiting the area to do a local walk in the Mull of Galloway area," says Brian.

"I took several photos in an attempt to illustrate the unique location after I had actually patronised the Coffee shop."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.