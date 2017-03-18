  • STV
  • MySTV

Water baby: Emily beats the odds after weighing just 1Ib 6oz

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Little Emily Clark was born 16 weeks early and given a 50% chance of survival.

Water baby: Little Emily Clark has improved dramatically.
Water baby: Little Emily Clark has improved dramatically. SWNS

A tiny baby girl given just a 50% chance of survival has beaten the odds to swim her way back to full strength.

Emily Clark from Livingston, West Lothian, was born 16 weeks early and weighed less than a bag of sugar in her mother's arms.

Barely 1lb 6oz at birth, doctors at the neonatal unit at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary warned Charlene her fragile daughter had a fight ahead of her.

Emily was born in breach, suffered from jaundice and needed blood transfusions and an oxygen tank.

But this tiny tot was a fighter. After months spent in hospital, Emily was released from hospital and has come on "leaps and bounds" since then - partly due to her new found passion, swimming.

"It sounds funny but as Emily was premature, she didn't stay in my womb for very long to get used to being in water," says 34-year-old Charlene.

"She loves swimming and we go every week."

Emily Clark was born 16 weeks early.
Emily Clark was born 16 weeks early. SWNS

Emily, who is now almost two, has had her bones and muscles strengthened by swimming and can even go underwater.

"She's very aware of what's going on and knows what to do when I tell her to duck," adds Charlene.

"She achieved her Level One certificate at the Starfish Swimming Club."

The little water baby shone so much in the pool, her instructor gave her the Level Two and Three certificates also.

Charlene said doctors are "amazed" by Emily's progress and she's been discharged from the paediatricians.

She also no longer needs blood transfusions and both her eyesight and hearing have improved.

Swimming has strengthened Emily's bones and her muscles.
Swimming has strengthened Emily's bones and her muscles. SWNS

Charlene admits her harrowing experiences are never far from her mind.

She said: "I still get emotional thinking about this time last year when I was told she had a 50% chance of surviving."

Before Emily, she had tried for several years to have babies but suffered miscarriages.

Now she's helping Bliss, a charity which raises awareness of premature and sick babies.

She's also backing a campaign to extend maternity leave and boost funding for prenatal units in hospitals across Scotland.

"I had to wait two-and-a-half weeks to get a scan to find out if I had miscarried," says Charlene.

"No equipment was available at the weekend and I had to wait to find out, while I was bleeding in my house.

"I think there should be separate maternity wards for women who have miscarried or had stillbirths. There's not enough money going into prenatal facilities."

Charlene is now supporting other mothers.
Charlene is now supporting other mothers. SWNS

She added: "And from my experience of being a mum, I know how important it is to form a close bond with your child.

"It's not easy when they're born premature as they will have more hospital appointments and you'll spend less time with them.

"It's quite sad that voluntary organisations have to hand in blankets and hold charity nights just to raise money for these families."

Aside from fundraising, Charlene has another important event coming up she cannot wait to celebrate - Emily's second birthday on Saturday, March 18.

Her daughter's little friend Cameron and his mother have said they will join them to mark the occasion, at one of Emily's favourite places, the Park View Cafe in Mid Calder.

"I think she'll love it," says Charlene. "And it will mean so much to me too."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.