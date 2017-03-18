Water baby: Emily beats the odds after weighing just 1Ib 6oz

Little Emily Clark was born 16 weeks early and given a 50% chance of survival.

Water baby: Little Emily Clark has improved dramatically. SWNS

A tiny baby girl given just a 50% chance of survival has beaten the odds to swim her way back to full strength.

Emily Clark from Livingston, West Lothian, was born 16 weeks early and weighed less than a bag of sugar in her mother's arms.

Barely 1lb 6oz at birth, doctors at the neonatal unit at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary warned Charlene her fragile daughter had a fight ahead of her.

Emily was born in breach, suffered from jaundice and needed blood transfusions and an oxygen tank.

But this tiny tot was a fighter. After months spent in hospital, Emily was released from hospital and has come on "leaps and bounds" since then - partly due to her new found passion, swimming.

"It sounds funny but as Emily was premature, she didn't stay in my womb for very long to get used to being in water," says 34-year-old Charlene.

"She loves swimming and we go every week."

Emily Clark was born 16 weeks early. SWNS

Emily, who is now almost two, has had her bones and muscles strengthened by swimming and can even go underwater.

"She's very aware of what's going on and knows what to do when I tell her to duck," adds Charlene.

"She achieved her Level One certificate at the Starfish Swimming Club."

The little water baby shone so much in the pool, her instructor gave her the Level Two and Three certificates also.

Charlene said doctors are "amazed" by Emily's progress and she's been discharged from the paediatricians.

She also no longer needs blood transfusions and both her eyesight and hearing have improved.

Swimming has strengthened Emily's bones and her muscles. SWNS

Charlene admits her harrowing experiences are never far from her mind.

She said: "I still get emotional thinking about this time last year when I was told she had a 50% chance of surviving."

Before Emily, she had tried for several years to have babies but suffered miscarriages.

Now she's helping Bliss, a charity which raises awareness of premature and sick babies.

She's also backing a campaign to extend maternity leave and boost funding for prenatal units in hospitals across Scotland.

"I had to wait two-and-a-half weeks to get a scan to find out if I had miscarried," says Charlene.

"No equipment was available at the weekend and I had to wait to find out, while I was bleeding in my house.

"I think there should be separate maternity wards for women who have miscarried or had stillbirths. There's not enough money going into prenatal facilities."

Charlene is now supporting other mothers. SWNS

She added: "And from my experience of being a mum, I know how important it is to form a close bond with your child.

"It's not easy when they're born premature as they will have more hospital appointments and you'll spend less time with them.

"It's quite sad that voluntary organisations have to hand in blankets and hold charity nights just to raise money for these families."

Aside from fundraising, Charlene has another important event coming up she cannot wait to celebrate - Emily's second birthday on Saturday, March 18.

Her daughter's little friend Cameron and his mother have said they will join them to mark the occasion, at one of Emily's favourite places, the Park View Cafe in Mid Calder.

"I think she'll love it," says Charlene. "And it will mean so much to me too."

