In pictures: Best of Scotland from the roadside this week

Eleanor Duffy

Snappers match song titles to their stunning shots from across Scotland this week.

A blustery day in Crovie, Aberdeenshire.
A blustery day in Crovie, Aberdeenshire. Alison Meredith

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each Friday, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs posted by keen snappers, from a blustery washing line to a mystical silhouette.

This week, participants were set the task of suggesting songs that best reflected their image, and responded in kind using the hashtag '#RoadsideMusic'.

We are family - Sister Sledge

An inspiring tune is fitting for this memorial in Moray.
An inspiring tune is fitting for this memorial in Moray. Lesley Murray

"This photograph was taken on a visit to the Land Girls memorial in Clochan, Moray," says Lesley. "It was designed and created to celebrate the efforts of the volunteer corps Women's Land Army during the two world wars.

"I have always been inspired by the memorial and managed to choose a beautiful day to capture this image and show off the memorial in all its glory.

"I have always thought of the community spirit of these women inspiring me to choose the song 'We are family' by Sister Sledge as apt for this image."

School's out - Alice Cooper

The school room on Hirta, St Kilda.
The school room on Hirta, St Kilda. Maggie Harrison

"I went to St Kilda last year for my 50th," says Maggie. "It was a dream to finally see the place I'd looked at in books and TV programmes for so many years.

"We were blessed with the most glorious day with a wonderfully calm crossing. The beauty, isolation and history of the islands hits you from the second you see the islands rising up in the sea from the boat.

"It's a place that will stay with me forever and one I can't wait to visit again."

Here comes the mirror man - The Human League

The mirror man is surrounded by murky waters in Fife.
The mirror man is surrounded by murky waters in Fife. Karen Millar

"We are from Fife and were actually having a little break away to celebrate our silver wedding anniversary," says Karen. "I had a visit here in mind for a while, stopping off on our way to Skye.

"On the day September 29, it was rather dull but I think that's the reason I love this photo - the weather made his surroundings even more atmospheric."

Blowin' in the Wind - Bob Dylan

In Aberdeen, you can dry your socks with a stunning view.
In Aberdeen, you can dry your socks with a stunning view. Alison Meredith

"The picture was taken from outside the cottage I was renting in the beautiful village of Crovie, Aberdeenshire last summer." says Alison.

I'll find my own way home - Jon and Vangelis

Haymarket channels Jon and Vangelis in this evening shot.
Haymarket channels Jon and Vangelis in this evening shot. Elaine MacGlone

"I travel regularly through Haymarket," says Elaine. "I took the photo as I liked the contrast of the lights, the sky and cloud formation at that particular time.

"I was heading home after a day at work so Haymarket is the start of my way home - that's why I picked the song title."

I'm still standing - Elton John

The famous stones at Stornoway are 'still standing'.
The famous stones at Stornoway are 'still standing'. Lynn Mòr‎

"I was visiting friends in Stornoway when I made the trip over to Callanish to see the stones," says Lynn.

"I had waited many years to see them in person and I was not disappointed."

Fields of gold - Eva Cassidy

The rising sun hits the ground, creating fields of gold.
The rising sun hits the ground, creating fields of gold. Floranne Mackinnon

"It used to be our home," says Floranne. "I went out about 6am one day because it was a beautiful morning and just loved the way the sun lit up the field.

"A special place with very special memories."

Thistle and weeds - Mumford and Sons

Thistles and weeds are common sights in Scotland.
Thistles and weeds are common sights in Scotland. Sandy Crowe

"It was taken while walking around the north third reservoir outside Stirling during the summer," says Sandy.

Bridge over troubled water - Simon and Garfunkel

The Bridge of Orchy stands over some rather choppy water.
The Bridge of Orchy stands over some rather choppy water. Dougie Milne

"I first took this picture as a hurried snapshot a couple of years ago when my wife and I walked the West Highland Way which crosses the bridge," says Dougie. "But I found that picture recently and thought I could do better.

"So I drove up to Bridge of Orchy on Sunday, where I found the river running much faster and deeper than it had been in September 2015.

"Fortunately, the rocks where I had stood to take the original shot were still above the water, so I was able to set up the camera on a tripod and take a slightly longer exposure."

Walk across the rooftops - Blue Nile

Silhouettes of rooftops against a stormy sky in Glasgow.
Silhouettes of rooftops against a stormy sky in Glasgow. John Dyer

"I took this shot from the middle of the road on West George St," says John. "I set up the shot, then waited for the traffic to stop at the lights to give me a few seconds to take it, as I tried to minimise the usual street furniture like lampposts and signs.

"I thought the image would be dramatic and had a kind of 'timeless' feel to the Glasgow skyline on a very cloudy day.

"The Blue Nile are my all time favourite band and thought of this photo right away when the photo theme was announced."

