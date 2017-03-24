  • STV
  • MySTV

Costly canines: Owners spend £5500 on damage caused by dogs

Douglas Barrie Douglas Barrie

Almost half of dog owners reveal they have to replace a pair of shoes every month.

Puppy love: How much is too much to spend on your pooch? (file pic).
Puppy love: How much is too much to spend on your pooch? (file pic). Sophie Duval/EMPICS Entertainment

They say a dog is man's best friend but it's a friendship that comes at a price. About £5500 to be precise.

New research from the Dogs Trust has revealed the average Scottish dog owner is forking out the cash to pay for damage caused by unruly pooches.

The figures released on Friday showed dog owners pay around £461.16 a year replacing items that have been ruined by their pets. This works out at £5533.92 throughout the average canine's lifetime

It comes as the charity launches a dog school with the findings also revealing 83% of Scots dog owners have never sought professional help for training their dog.

Common behavioural problems revealed in the survey include 53% of owners saying their dog barks at people coming to the door, while 33% say their pooches are left begging for food.

Dogs Trust director Dr Rachel Casey hopes that offering help with such problems will eventually bring the costs down for owner.

She added: "Behaviour problems are a massive welfare issue for dogs: they are the most common reason for dogs to be relinquished to Dogs Trust rehoming centres.

"In Scotland alone we had 795 calls in 2016 from dog owners looking to hand their dogs to Dogs Trust Glasgow and Dogs Trust West Calder combined.

"Dogs Trust dog school was set up to deal with this problem at the source. We want to give owners the right information and skills to be able to live happy and fulfilling lives with their dogs."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y0KM-K8fT4&feature=youtu.be | youtube

Dog owners were also asked about the damage caused by dogs, with the £5500 spent during a dog's lifetime including replacing clothing and household appliances.

Almost half of those who took part in the survey (48%) revealed they have to replace a pair of shoes every month while owning a dog.

Other items include:

  • Clothing (40%)

  • Children’s Toys (20%)

  • Passport (16%)

  • Homework (16%)

For more information on the Dogs Trust, visit the link below.

http://www.dogstrustdogschool.org.uk/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.