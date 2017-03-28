Northern Lights wash skies with colour above Scotland

A red alert was issued on Monday by Aurora Watch UK, the first since October.

Aurora: A red alert was issued for the UK on Monday evening. Chris Puddephatt / cropped

With clear skies littered with stars, the Northern Lights put on a spectacular show for aurora hunters on Monday evening.

Aurora Watch UK issued a red alert for sightings across the UK around 9pm last night, visible by eye and camera in areas with low light pollution.

The alert, from scientists from Lancaster University, is the first to be issued since October last year.

Detection equipment situated near Aberdeen was triggered by geomagnetic activity in the area, prompting photographers across the country to try and capture the natural phenomenon.

The aurora as spotted from Cloch, looking out to Dunoon. Mark Harris

An amber alert was later issued around 2am, with possible sightings still available in parts of Scotland with clear skies.

With blankets of cloud shrouding the east of the country, it was photographers in the west and Highland areas who were treated to skies awash with green light.

The dance of colours, patterns and lights, caused by the different effects of space weather on Earth mean the lights can appear as large areas of shimmering pale green, pink, yellow, blue and violet in the direction due north.

The Aurora over Oban bay last night Shane Wasik

Leanne Reid captured the aurora 'dancing' in the sky around 10.50pm over Loch Lomond, while Mark Harris saw the lights from Cloch looking out towards Dunoon on the west coast.

Further north, Chris Puddephatt's persistence paid off as he managed to photograph a wash of sea green and yellow over Clashnessie Beach in Sutherland at around 3am and Joss Ward captured the lights on the former Highland Railway trail at Dava Moor around 10pm.

The lights 'danced' over Loch Lomond on Monday evening. Leanne Reid

Also known as the Aurora Borealis, the phenomenon is caused by charged particles from the sun hitting atoms in Earth's atmosphere.

They cause electrons in the atoms to move to a higher energy state. When the electrons drop back down, they release light which can be in many unusual colours.

The lights spotted from Dava Moor, which follows the old Highland Railway. Joss Ward

Autumn and winter seasons, with their long periods of darkness and the frequency of clear nights, are often the best time of the year to experience the auroral displays.

Nights need to be cold and the sky clear of clouds, with limited light pollution and increased solar activity.

Clashnessie Beach near Lochinver was treated to a fantastic display. Chris Puddephatt

In Scotland, some of the best viewing spots of the night sky are well outside the cities in the country's dark sky zones, including parts of the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney, Aberdeenshire, Galloway Forest Dark Sky Park, the Moray coast and Lochaber.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.