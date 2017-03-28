  • STV
  • MySTV

Northern Lights wash skies with colour above Scotland

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

A red alert was issued on Monday by Aurora Watch UK, the first since October.

Aurora: A red alert was issued for the UK on Monday evening.
Aurora: A red alert was issued for the UK on Monday evening. Chris Puddephatt / cropped

With clear skies littered with stars, the Northern Lights put on a spectacular show for aurora hunters on Monday evening.

Aurora Watch UK issued a red alert for sightings across the UK around 9pm last night, visible by eye and camera in areas with low light pollution.

The alert, from scientists from Lancaster University, is the first to be issued since October last year.

Detection equipment situated near Aberdeen was triggered by geomagnetic activity in the area, prompting photographers across the country to try and capture the natural phenomenon.

The aurora as spotted from Cloch, looking out to Dunoon.
The aurora as spotted from Cloch, looking out to Dunoon. Mark Harris

An amber alert was later issued around 2am, with possible sightings still available in parts of Scotland with clear skies.

With blankets of cloud shrouding the east of the country, it was photographers in the west and Highland areas who were treated to skies awash with green light.

The dance of colours, patterns and lights, caused by the different effects of space weather on Earth mean the lights can appear as large areas of shimmering pale green, pink, yellow, blue and violet in the direction due north.

The Aurora over Oban bay last night
The Aurora over Oban bay last night Shane Wasik

Leanne Reid captured the aurora 'dancing' in the sky around 10.50pm over Loch Lomond, while Mark Harris saw the lights from Cloch looking out towards Dunoon on the west coast.

Further north, Chris Puddephatt's persistence paid off as he managed to photograph a wash of sea green and yellow over Clashnessie Beach in Sutherland at around 3am and Joss Ward captured the lights on the former Highland Railway trail at Dava Moor around 10pm.

The lights 'danced' over Loch Lomond on Monday evening.
The lights 'danced' over Loch Lomond on Monday evening. Leanne Reid

Also known as the Aurora Borealis, the phenomenon is caused by charged particles from the sun hitting atoms in Earth's atmosphere.

They cause electrons in the atoms to move to a higher energy state. When the electrons drop back down, they release light which can be in many unusual colours.

The lights spotted from Dava Moor, which follows the old Highland Railway.
The lights spotted from Dava Moor, which follows the old Highland Railway. Joss Ward

Autumn and winter seasons, with their long periods of darkness and the frequency of clear nights, are often the best time of the year to experience the auroral displays.

Nights need to be cold and the sky clear of clouds, with limited light pollution and increased solar activity.

Clashnessie Beach near Lochinver was treated to a fantastic display.
Clashnessie Beach near Lochinver was treated to a fantastic display. Chris Puddephatt

In Scotland, some of the best viewing spots of the night sky are well outside the cities in the country's dark sky zones, including parts of the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney, Aberdeenshire, Galloway Forest Dark Sky Park, the Moray coast and Lochaber.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.