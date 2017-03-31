In pictures: Scottish Nature Photography Award winners

Winners include 14-year-old Andrew Bulloch and student Edgaras Borotinskas.

Mid-motion: Gordon Rae's image won him top prize. Gordon Rae

An image of a young osprey has been named the overall winner of the Scottish Nature Awards 2016.

Gordon Rae, from Lockerbie, snapped the diving bird at Rothiemurchus, near Aviemore, in the Cairngorms.

"My winning image came by chance one morning when the light was in my favour really early on," says Gordon.

"This juvenile bird returning to the Highlands for the first time was having a real problem lifting clear of the water with such a huge fish and had sat back down to regain his composure.

"I had taken images in the past almost like this but never just quite right, so to find this one in the camera, well you can just imagine the smile on my face."

Gordon gave his picture the title Undercover Osprey because it looked as if the young bird of prey was in stealth mode.

Judge Richard Shucksmith said: "For me, there are so many images of Ospreys catching fish that it was great to see a different take on a subject that is photographed so much.

"The powerful arched wings, the detail in the feathers, the beautiful light and most of all seeing the bright yellow eye just above the front wing, draws my eye to the Osprey's eye.

"A great capture and a deserved winner."

The seventh annual awards drew entries from professional and amateur photographers from all over the world.

There were also awards for junior photographers - under 18s - and for portfolios from students undertaking a photography element in their studies.

Environmental award: Firestarter

Burning: Heather set alight won first place in the environment category. Alan Johnstone

Alan Johnstone from North Berwick snapped this shot of heather burning in the Lammermuir Hills, and won first place in the environment category.

Natural abstract award: Frost Feathers

Winter wonderland: Recent cold weather made for a perfect snap. Jeanette Stafford

Jeanette Stafford, from Glasgow, won the natural abstract category for this mystical image of patterns in fresh frost.

Junior award: Cape Wrath Storm

Wrath: A junior photographer captured a stormy setting. Andrew Bulloch

At just 14 years old, Andrew Bulloch from Edinburgh bagged the title of the Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2016.

"I'd persuaded my mum to take me there so we could stay at Kearvaig bothy and we had hoped for sunny weather," says Andrew.

"But the clouds actually made for much more dramatic photos."

Student award: Nature's Tears

Serene: The student prize was won with this tranquil raindrop. Edgaras Borotinskas

The student prize went to Edgaras Borotinskas from Forth Valley College, for his portfolio called Nature's Tears.

"I am so happy and proud of this award," says Edgaras. "Last year I entered the Student category and when I was shortlisted, it motivated me to improve.

"Passion, motivation and dedication helped to do that. Taking pictures makes me happy and when other people like my work it doubles that."

Botanical award: Light Me Up

Fairytale: Like something straight from a movie. Alan Johnstone

Alan captured this serene image of a fern in a woodland near North Berwick, granting him his second prize of the night.

The Land award: Dreams and Nightmares

Dreams: A stormy setting and a high-flying bird wowed judges. Paul Webster

Paul Webster from Moray took the landscape land prize with his stormy image of Aonach Eagach in Glencoe.

Sea and coast award: Bow Fiddle Rock

Peeking: Bow Fiddle Rock peeks out from the water. Stephen Crossan

Stephen Crossan's compelling image of Bow Fiddle rock won him a landscape prize in the sea and coast category.

Urban greenspace award: Reflections

Reflections: Glasgow scooped the urban greenspace prize. Kerstin Gruenling

Beautiful reflections in Firhill, Glasgow won Kerstin Gruenling the urban greenspace category.

Wildlife behaviour award: Mating

Loch love: Two red-necked Phalaropes in Loch Funzie. Andy Howard

Andy Howard from Inverness captured this rare image of two red-necked Phalaropes in Loch Funzie in Shetland.

The winning images from all 10 categories will tour Scotland from July 2017 and will be published along with the shortlisted images in a Portfolio Yearbook in the summer.

