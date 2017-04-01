In pictures: Best of Scotland from the roadside this week

Scottish beasties dancing in the sunlight and lights along the Clyde.

Spring shots: Tiny beasties dance in the sunshine. David Lyall

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each Friday, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs posted by keen snappers.

Take a look at some of the spectacular shots they've selected.

Chasing waterfalls by Neil Pitchford

The Loup of Fintry as the sun goes down. Neil Pitchford

"I decided to try a quick shutter speed with my fastest lens to see what effect I could capture," says Neill.

"This was shot at F1.8 and 1/8000th of a second and I was very happy with the result, especially how freezing the water droplets captured the colour of the setting sun in them."

Lone stag in the hills by Michael Souter‎

A lonely stag with Loch Quoich and Gairich in the background. Michael Souter‎

"I'm currently 'bagging' the munros and after seeing the forecast for last Thursday I got a day off work," says Michael.

"Doing the usual, searching for what hill I'd get in the bag, I'd heard there was a good dump of snow this way, plus I knew about the amount of stags in the area.

"I drove three hours from Perth to bag Sgurr a' Mhaoraich. Unbelievable place and breathtaking views from the summit of this one.

"Can't wait to get back to this neck of the woods again. A long day travelling and walking but more than worth it for sights like this."

Lights on the river by Marion Mcginn

Reflections on the Clyde. Marion Mcginn

"I was visiting my boyfriend in Glasgow and there was a nice sunset so I decided to go out to take pictures," says Marion.

"I love taking quirky and unusual pictures that no one else would notice or would turn a blind eye to.

"We went to the Clyde as I like taking long exposure pictures of lights reflected in the water. I looked through one of the pillars on the bridge that was lit up and thought that that would be a nice frame for the sun set coming through in the distance."

March skies by Lisa Clarke

he Grey Mare's Tail is one of Scotland's finest waterfalls. Lisa Clarke

"I stay in Hawick and decided to go for a drive to Grey Mare's Tail and walk up to the Loch," says Lisa.

"I saw this view on the way down when I stopped for a rest and thought it would be a good photo."

Calm horizon by Sheila Fairley

One of the most photographed trees in Scotland. Sheila Fairley

"As it was Mother's Day my son Grant took me to 'The Tree'," says Sheila.

"I live near Bathgate in West Lothian and don't drive that kind of distance (I'm an OAP). With the number of photos taken of it I wanted to see it too.

"I took a total of 56 photos in the time we were there, this is the one I liked best.

"My son and his friends launch the boat from here to go wake boarding in summer."

Caerlaverock castle by Shirley Johnston‎

Caerlaverock Castle is a moated triangular castle first built in the 13th century. Shirley Johnston‎

"We live in Longtown, just over the border from Scotland and we have visited Caerlaverock many times, just for the peace and quiet and also for battle re-enactments," says Shirley.

"Today we took our visitor from South Africa to show her this lovely triangular, original 13th century castle.

"There is also a large nature reserve next to it, which gets thousands of migrating geese which we actually see arriving and leaving over Longtown every year."

Lights over the loch by Ronald Stokes

The Aurora lights up the skies above Loch Eck. Ronald Stokes

"I live in Dunoon and a friend let us know it was going to be a fairly good chance of an Aurora so we headed up to the head of Loch Eck pointing straight up north," says Ronald.

"We stayed until midnight taking many images - it's not an easy thing to capture but we made it."

St Conan's Kirk by Sandy Sutherland‎

Flowers in the kirk. Sandy Sutherland‎

"I love the area around Loch Awe and spotted this wee church," says Sandy.

"The architecture inside is amazing and I wanted to catch all the detail of such a beautiful place."

Watercolour beach by Màiri Smith

View along West Sands. Màiri Smith

"I live in Birmingham but regularly visit family in Dundee," says Màiri.

"Mum and I often pop over to St Andrews where I went to University many moons ago. I remember Chariots of Fire being filmed on the West Sands.

"I am always taking photos with my iPhone. It was such a glorious day and the colours so stunning, I couldn't resist."

Beasties in the sunshine by David Lyall

Flying insects dance in the sunshine. David Lyall

"The photo was taken in Kate's Wood, Kirriemuir and simply caught my eye with the bugs dancing and reflecting the evening sunlight," says David.

"As one contributor called them - Tinkerbells - which is very fitting as Kirriemuir is the home of Peter Pan."

