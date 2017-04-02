Loving Elle: My child's autism taught me love needs no words

Forfar mother Louisa Phillipson on the lessons an autistic child can teach you.

Raising awareness: Louisa and her daughter Elle. Louisa Phillipson

Elle Phillipson is seven-years-old and her world is a little different than most.

She loves to dance and she loves singing even more. Thanks to Elle, the Phillipson family home in Forfar is filled with song.

When she is happy, she has a smile so wide it lights the room.

She wears princess dresses, pink jumpers and likes butterflies painted on her face.

Her mother, Louisa, says she loves to perform. "It's like she's in this wee world, a completely different one from us," she says.

It's when Elle's world meets the real one that things become a little more complicated.

Diagnosed with autism at the age of four, she experiences difficulty in processing a lot of sounds.

Everyday tasks such as getting dressed for school or deciding what to have for breakfast must be planned well in advance, or it can cause her own world to wobble.

Her devoted grandfather Paul explains it best: "Elle is very theatrical and very much enjoys singing, dancing and performing to the animated world that exists within everyone's imaginative world.

"The difference for Elle, however, is that this is more real than we can understand, and thus poses a significant difficulty in her understanding reality and the world as we see it."

Elle loves to sing and dance. Louisa Phillipson reorderdelete

For Elle's parents, Louisa and Mark, the arrival of their daughter's diagnosis was the biggest life-changing experience they had ever faced.

"I knew nothing about autism and was totally shocked when I found out," says 24-year-old Louisa.

"I'd had a letter through from the hospital asking me to bring her in, but I had no idea what they wanted to see me for."

Nursery staff had noticed that little Elle was not interacting with the other children in her class, that she preferred to be alone.

"I just remember sitting there and the doctors told me they thought she had autism," says Louisa. "I went completely blank - I just couldn't take it in."

Elle was the couple's first child and Louisa says although she knew that her daughter was delayed in certain things, she hadn't realised what the diagnosis would be.

"She was like a little doll that just sat there," says Louisa. "She was delayed in speaking, in getting out of nappies, but I figured she would get there in her own time.

"I just felt totally heartbroken. I didn't quite understand what autism was and I blamed myself."

Elle and her mother Louisa. Louisa Phillipson

Autism, a lifelong developmental disability, affects how a person communicates with and relates to other people, and how they experience the world around them.

According to the National Autistic Society, around 700,000 people in the UK are on the autism spectrum. Together with their families, this means autism is a part of daily life for 2.8 million people.

Louisa was pregnant at the time of Elle's diagnosis, with her second daughter Poppy.

When Poppy arrived, things got worse. Elle struggled to adapt to a little baby in the house, so the family moved to a larger home to make things easier for her.

"Elle got so frustrated," says Louisa. "But now, the pair of them are used to each other and Poppy will take herself off to her own room if she can see Elle getting stressed."

The girls' parents work as a team, with a carefully structured morning and evening plan to keep an important routine in place for Elle.

"When one stresses out the other takes over," says Louisa. "Our children come first.

"We didn't cope at first but we wanted to make it together, so we just did it."

Elle and her little sister Poppy. Louisa Phillipson

Louisa's biggest concern looking back at the early days though, was how much more support she felt should have been there at the time.

"I just felt totally lost. I did all this research and it was so overwhelming, too much to take in," she says.

"I've had a few parents say the same thing. You get support in the beginning but then you're sort of left to get on with it.

"It was absolutely horrible and I really struggled."

Louisa is hopeful that a blog she has started publishing might help other parents realise that support is out there if they need it.

There are groups on Facebook she has joined who organise events like autism friendly cinema trips for children and many parents ready to lend a hand or share concerns with.

"I just want everyone else out there to understand they're not alone," she says.

"It's not nice being in the dark. I was left there and it's not good. You shouldn't hide away because people see our kids differently."

The Phillipson family. Louisa Phillipson

Louisa is taking on several races this year to help raise awareness of autism and says she is looking forward to doing as much as she can for her "bubbly wee girl".

"I just want both my daughters to grow up and have everything they want," she says.

"I just want them to have a dream. To have something and reach for it.

"We'll just help them along the way to get there."

It is not just the two girls though who are learning through the family's autism journey.

As Louisa says, the lessons they have learned through loving Elle have been many.

"Elle has made me a better person and she has taught me that I am stronger than I ever thought I was, or could be," says Louisa.

"She has made me who I am right now and I wouldn't change it for the world.

"Love needs no words."

To keep up to date with Louisa and the family's awareness challenges you can visit their online blog.

