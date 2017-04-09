Father puts charity first despite wait for liver transplant

Scott Glynn thought he had 'man flu' before being told he had four tumours.

It was the hot blackcurrant Lemsip that finally did it.

Scott Glynn, big rugby bloke and all-round good guy, there "for everybody and anybody" just wasn't feeling any better.

"It's just man flu," he thought. And in typical Scott style, he refused to bother anybody about it.

Scott, say his many friends, is the "bloke in the community who always puts others before himself".

The doctors, he thought, had much more important people to see than him but still his body refused to get better.

After yet another disappointing round of Lemsip, Scott reluctantly dragged himself to his GP.

Bloods were taken and his doctor wasn't happy with the results. Scott went in for an ultrasound but nothing scary could be seen.

His doctor, though, wouldn't budge. Scott was sent in again for even more detailed tests.

The results came back with the force of a sledgehammer. "Tumours" they said. Not just one, but four.

Scott, it turned out, had something inside him that no amount of blackcurrant drinks could fix.

"It was cancer," he says. "The bad news kind."

The only option, doctors told him, was a liver transplant. That was three weeks ago.

For Scott and his family the waiting game is on.

When you are able to track Scott down, though, his outlook on the whole thing is stubbornly to character.

"I don't want any sympathy," he announces abruptly. "None of that."

What he wants, he says, is to help others. He wants to encourage others to get checked who might be doing what he did - ignoring symptoms.

He wants people to sign up to be organ donors, to encourage people to double check that they are.

Given the time he has spent ensuring his neighbours and his local community are well cared for, his friends say his response is not surprising.

When you ask around the neighbourhood of Tranent in East Lothian about Scott, the same words come back.

"He's just an amazing chap," says Dave Martin, who has assisted Scott on some of his charity campaigns.

"He's an amazing guy in the community and is a character and a half. He lights up a room as soon as he walks into it."

Scott is the man, they say, who will come out and help you when no one else will, the "big man with an even bigger heart".

Four years ago, he launched a Walk for Scott challenge which has so far raised more than £170,000 for 29 charities.

"We didn't even know he had cancer," says Dave. "He's kept this tumour thing quiet while he's done all this charity work, in case they told him he couldn't do it anymore."

Since his diagnosis, Scott has stubbornly bashed on with his next big goal which is to make sure the residents in his local care home get some innovative gifts.

"They're called RemPods," he says, "They're special reminiscence rooms that help people with dementia feel calm."

As word of his liver diagnosis has spread, it has been Scott's turn to stop and listen to the support from the same people he has dedicated years of this life to helping.

"I'm a big tough rugby man," he insists. "This emotional stuff isn't for me."

Messages he's received from his mates, from the "big tough" rugby men like him, that have hit him the hardest.

"It's the ones that say keep all your chins up you fat b*****d," says Scott.

"It's the ones you don't expect. The ones where they tell you you've made a difference, from people who say you helped them get back on a good path after things took a wobble.

"Those are the ones that get you."

There is a strict assessment process that decides who can have a liver transplant as donated livers are scarce.

Because of the lack of available livers, it's rarely possible to have a liver transplant as soon as it's needed so people like Scott are usually placed on a waiting list.

Depending on the clinical need for a liver transplant, they can be named either a high-priority or a medium-priority.

Scott has no idea were on the list he has been placed.

According to the NHS, the average waiting time for a liver transplant in the UK is 145 days for adults and 72 days for children.

For now, Scott is in limbo.

"My phone is by my side at all times," he says.

"I have to accept every call. You have no idea how far up the list you are. You're just waiting."

"You get good days and bad days," he adds.

"Some days it just sneaks forward in your mind though and you have to remind yourself to be strong."

In the meantime, Scott's own son Gareth, 30, is undergoing tests to see if he can donate his own liver to his father.

"It's a whole week of testing, the same that I had to get," says Scott.

"There are cameras down your throat, psych tests, a big transplant team there to help you.

"These people are God. They decide."

They were the team who had to decide if Scott was allowed a second chance - a place on the waiting list for a liver to help him to continue to live his life.

"I was lucky," he says. "The guy on the bed next to me didn't get on it. He's got 18 months left to live."

The long-term outlook for a liver transplant is generally good.

More than nine out of every 10 people are still alive after one year, around eight in every 10 people live at least five years, and many people live for up to 20 years or more.

Father and son are now waiting to see if they are match.

"It's not just that, there are other health tests too," says Scott.

"Even if he's a broad match his body would still have to got through a hammering if he gives up half his liver."

The only hope for the long-term survival of a person with liver failure is a liver transplant because - unlike the kidney, heart or lungs - there is no device, such as a dialysis machine, that can permanently replicate the functions of the liver.

Being a living donor though is not something to be considered lightly.

Some possible long-term risks associated with donating a lobe of the liver may include wound infections, hernia, abdominal bleeding, bile leakage, narrowing of the bile duct, intestinal problems including blockages and tears, organ impairment or liver failure.

When it is your own family member in need, though, the risk becomes less important.

Gareth is adamant his father should receive part of liver.

"I can see his point I think,"says Scott.

"I think he feels that if anything were to happen to me and he hadn't tried it would be harder.

"If it were him, I would be the first up there to try to give him mine."

While the family waits, the champion fundraiser continues to organise walks to gather in funds for charity.

He has the dementia pods to get organised and he has his new awareness campaign up his sleeve to get people to their doctors to catch cancer early.

"You have to be strong," he says. "I think mind strength has a lot to do with it. You have to remain positive.

"I don't want sympathy. I know I have cancer. I just want people to be aware of organ donation and of my symptoms.

"If I can save just one life because some big bloke like me reads this and gets checked out, then that's worth it."

For more information about organ donation, visit the Organ Donation Scotland website.

