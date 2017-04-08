In pictures: Best of Scotland from the roadside this week

Meet the team behind popular Facebook group Scotland from the Roadside.

Floating lights: Swans light up on winter waters. Dougie Milne

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

This week marks exactly one year since the team from Scotland from the Roadside started sharing striking images taken by contributors across Scotland on STV.

Set up by Bruce Philip, a photography enthusiast who works for Asda, the group now has more than 100,000 members.

"Scotland from the Roadside is about sharing this fantastic country with the rest of the world," says Bruce.

"However, if it wasn't for the Roadsiders, the people who contribute daily to the group, this wee group wouldn't be half as good as it is.

"I see the weekly feature on the STV News website and mobile app as a good way to say a big thanks to all of them for making our wee group so great.

"While it isn't an easy task just choosing a handful of photos each week, I have enjoyed helping to choose the 500 plus photos that have been featured over the past year and look forward to selecting more Roadsiders' photos to be added in the future."

Group admin, Linda Curran, agrees: "I would like to add that we also have a fantastic group of admins who put a lot of effort into making the group run as smoothly as it does.

"Myself and Bruce have visited a lot of little places in Scotland that we didn't know of because of the photos on the group."

To mark the anniversary, Bruce and Linda have selected some of their favourite photographs taken over the last year by the group members, from mountain peaks to poppy fields, to our beloved Oor Wullie.

Spring

Flowers with a view by Alison Lewis

Daffodils in the sunshine. Alison Lewis

"This was a spur of the moment walk up Kinnoull Hill, taking advantage of the sun on a day off," says Alison.

"I live in Perth but always impressed with the stunning views from the top.

"This was looking down at the on the River Tay as it headed towards Dundee."

Knitted friends by Malin Heen-Allen

Community yarn bombers strike again. Malin Heen-Allan

"I live just outside Callander and work in Ancaster Square so I get to see these amazing creations every day," says Malin.

"The Deli Meet and Make, Creative in Callander and the U3A Nitter Natter groups have all come together for the Easter Yarn bombing of the town square bollards and as you can see the result is fantastic."

Summer

70 years afloat by Callum Anderson

The Waverley takes to the water once more. Callum Anderson

"It was a Thursday in June and I set out to capture The Waverley steaming down the Clyde," says Callum.

"I caught up with her at Largs and had little time to get myself into a good vantage point before she departed for Millport.

"If I slipped off the outflow pipe I was standing on then I would be swimming. Always great to see The Waverley, she is a true Scottish icon.

Summer reflections by Sharon Richardson Wright

Mountain reflections in the summer. Sharon Richardson Wright

"I visit Glencoe every so often as it's one of my favourite places to go," says Sharon. "The scenery is stunning and can be so different depending on the season.

"I was very lucky when I stopped off to take this photo and I was delighted to capture the stunning reflections on the river.

"It certainly made my day."

East Beach by Lesley Murray

Beach walks on a summer day. Lesley Murray

"This photo was taken when I was on a trip back to Scotland," says Lesley.

"I grew up not far away from Lossiemouth along the coast at Portgordon. I have always loved the peaceful beaches around this area and could walk for miles on a clear day like the one in this photo.

"You could be forgiven for thinking this was a tropical island somewhere in the Caribbean."

Autumn

Autumn in Invermoriston by Andy N Michele Furnell

Trees turn golden with the season. Andy N Michele Furnell

"We moved to Glenmoriston 18 months ago," says Andy. "I work at the Loch Ness Inn in Drumnadrochit and was on the breakfast shift passing this view.

"I was determined to finish at three to return to Invermoriston before it got dark to capture this amazing shot to show Scotland and my friends in the south."

The poppy field by Joss Ward

Rows of red in the fields ahead of Remembrance Day. Joss Ward

"I live in Nairn and this field on the outskirts turns red with wild poppies," says Joss.

"It always looks lovely and was a must to photograph. I see it as our field of remembrance."

Winter

Swan Lake by Dougie Milne

Swans glow on the water in Falkirk. Dougie Milne

"We were lucky enough to get tickets for the sold-out New Year's Day Fire and Light festival at the Helix Park in Falkirk," says Dougie.

"But there were a lot of illuminated wire and paper sculptures dotted around the park, and these swans in particular stood out.

"As it was dark, this shot required a tripod and a fairly long exposure, but people were kind enough to wait while I took the picture, despite the freezing cold."

Prams in the snow by John Dyer

"I'm a regular visitor to Chatelherault Country Park in Hamilton as I live nearby in Motherwell," says John.

"There are photo opportunities all year round. It contains 10 miles of country walks through ancient woodland and there are the 800 year old Cadzow Oak trees also.

"It was a lovely quiet and sunny winters day and perfect for taking photos.

"This spot is just below the 'Big House' which was the Duke of Hamilton's Hunting Lodge and the parks and the lodge are now managed by South Lanarkshire council and offers photographers lots of choice of subjects to observe as well a fantastic vista over the Clyde Valley."

Oor Wullie by David Hyc

"We were home in Aberlemno, Scotland for Christmas," says David. "This is Oor Wullie in his Christmas jumper outside the McManus Galleries in Dundee.

"Our Scottish friends would send us the 'annual' to Australia, where I live. Couldn't understand most of it, but our Aberdonian mum would read it to us, hours of laughter ensued.

"Still funny to this day."

