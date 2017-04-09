  • STV
  • MySTV

Canine-nine-nine: Learn first aid and save your dog's life

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Former firefighter Brent Murphy offers CPR classes to help pet owners.

CPR: Brent undertook several courses before becoming a qualified instructor.
CPR: Brent undertook several courses before becoming a qualified instructor. Creative Commons 2.0 by Archangels/Piotr Jakub / composite

If your pet suddenly began choking, had a seizure or was hit by a car, would you know what to do?

For pet owners, there is one thing they can do - undertake a canine first aid course which could help save their dog's life while waiting for a vet's assistance.

Brent Murphy, a former firefighter and watch commander with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, began his first aid training company Archangel four years ago in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire.

With a passion for making more people aware of how first aid can help save lives, Brent's attention quickly turned to the relatively unknown world of canine CPR.

"I run a human first aid course and when I was doing the research course for it, I came across this canine first aid course," he explains.

"I've always had dogs and I thought it was quite of a good thing.

"One of the big things about first aid is that the first ten minutes before the ambulance arrives is really really important and when it comes to dogs, you don't really have that option, you're kind of on your own."

Keen to help others learn how to cope when a pet becomes injured, Brent undertook several courses before becoming a qualified instructor.

While he says professionals such as dog groomers and dog walkers are more likely to take the course, pet owners can also take the five hour-long class.

They will be able to learn how to dress wounds, help a dog that is choking and how to safely perform mouth-to-mouth on an animal.

Brent's classes cover broken bones to mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
Brent's classes cover broken bones to mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Archangel First Aid Training

He explains: "In first aid there's something called signs and symptoms, sign is something you see and a symptom is something a person will tell you.

"Obviously a dog can't tell you a symptom so all you have is signs. It's knowing how to read the signs, knowing when a dog is ill, what is normal and what's not normal and knowing what to do."

To help people on his course learn what to look for, Archangels have a serious of dog mannequins which mimic different injuries for people to practice on.

"We've got dog mannequins and we've got CPR dog mannequins and dogs which are done up to look like they've been inquired and mannequins with broken legs so they can practising things like splints."

Brent says students who successfully complete the course are given a certificate of competence.

While there is no governing body for first aid in the same way for humans, it is hoped people will be more aware of how best to help their pet should a situation arise.

He adds: "It's really just about giving people confidence and knowledge.

"We don't try to replace the vet, not for a second, but we give them that knowledge that gives the dog the best chance to get to definitive care in the best possible state so that the vet can do something."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.