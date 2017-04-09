Canine-nine-nine: Learn first aid and save your dog's life

Former firefighter Brent Murphy offers CPR classes to help pet owners.

If your pet suddenly began choking, had a seizure or was hit by a car, would you know what to do?

For pet owners, there is one thing they can do - undertake a canine first aid course which could help save their dog's life while waiting for a vet's assistance.

Brent Murphy, a former firefighter and watch commander with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, began his first aid training company Archangel four years ago in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire.

With a passion for making more people aware of how first aid can help save lives, Brent's attention quickly turned to the relatively unknown world of canine CPR.

"I run a human first aid course and when I was doing the research course for it, I came across this canine first aid course," he explains.

"I've always had dogs and I thought it was quite of a good thing.

"One of the big things about first aid is that the first ten minutes before the ambulance arrives is really really important and when it comes to dogs, you don't really have that option, you're kind of on your own."

Keen to help others learn how to cope when a pet becomes injured, Brent undertook several courses before becoming a qualified instructor.

While he says professionals such as dog groomers and dog walkers are more likely to take the course, pet owners can also take the five hour-long class.

They will be able to learn how to dress wounds, help a dog that is choking and how to safely perform mouth-to-mouth on an animal.

Brent's classes cover broken bones to mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Archangel First Aid Training

He explains: "In first aid there's something called signs and symptoms, sign is something you see and a symptom is something a person will tell you.

"Obviously a dog can't tell you a symptom so all you have is signs. It's knowing how to read the signs, knowing when a dog is ill, what is normal and what's not normal and knowing what to do."

To help people on his course learn what to look for, Archangels have a serious of dog mannequins which mimic different injuries for people to practice on.

"We've got dog mannequins and we've got CPR dog mannequins and dogs which are done up to look like they've been inquired and mannequins with broken legs so they can practising things like splints."

Brent says students who successfully complete the course are given a certificate of competence.

While there is no governing body for first aid in the same way for humans, it is hoped people will be more aware of how best to help their pet should a situation arise.

He adds: "It's really just about giving people confidence and knowledge.

"We don't try to replace the vet, not for a second, but we give them that knowledge that gives the dog the best chance to get to definitive care in the best possible state so that the vet can do something."

