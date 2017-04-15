In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

A cheeky chap stops to pose for the camera and the daffys are in full bloom.

Cheeky chap: This little guy was happy to pose. Darren Feeney

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each Friday, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs posted by keen snappers.

Take a look at some of the spectacular shots they've selected.

Red Kite by William Dickson

The red kite's diet consists mainly of small mammals such as mice. William Dickson

"I live in Kirkcaldy and travelled to a red kite feeding station on the west coast," says William.

"I have been photographing birds for over ten years. Birds in flight are difficult to photograph, that's why I love photographing them."

Sailing away by James Miller‎

Ships on the Forth. James Miller‎

"I have always had a fascination with this bridge as well as the two other major bridges we have in the same location," says James.

"I was lucky enough to see this ship heading towards the bridge and thought it would give some scale as to the size of it."

Dunnottar Castle by Stuart McGinlay

Dunnottar Castle is a ruined medieval fortress located upon a rocky headland. Stuart McGinlay

"Dunnottar Castle is a place I have always wanted to visit, so I decided to make the three hour journey," says Stuart.

"Upon arriving it was very cold and very windy, but I managed to capture the photograph I often thought about!"

Mountain scenes by Andy Bagley

Mist in the Highlands. Andy Bagley

"The inspiration I suppose can only be summed up by the beauty that is the Highlands of Scotland," says Andy.

"It was taken early one morning in late September. The weather that morning was warm and hazy. My girlfriend and I had climbed Ben Nevis the previous day and were en-route home but the light was so beautiful we found it difficult to leave the area, so decided to turn off and drive down the road of Glen Etive.

"We didn't have to go far before coming across the stunning waterfall and backdrop so we got out of the car and clambered down the rocks and across some bog to set up the shot. Within seconds we had clearly disturbed every midge in a 30 mile radius and they were hungry!

"I ended up with my hood tied so tight only my eyes were showing and still they managed to infiltrate me further. After what felt like an eternity of long exposures I made a hasty retreat back to the car only to find I now resembled the elephant man and had reacted quite badly to the bites.

"My partner was crying in hysterics. All for the passion of Scotland and photography."

Cheeky wee chap by Darren Feeney

Glen Quaich is a Scottish glen near Aberfeldy. Darren Feeney

"The family and myself, from Fife, were away on a two day camping trip, I took them to see the grouse in Glen Quaich, before dropping down into Kenmore," says Darren.

"It was here I spotted the red squirrel. I parked up, had the camera ready and took this photo from the car window. Luckily the squirrel stayed long enough to fire off a few frames."

Castle in the mist by Sarah Parker

Edinburgh castle looks brooding in the cloud cover. Sarah Parker‎

"I am visiting Scotland for a month and was taking a mid-morning stroll through Prince's Street gardens," says Sarah.

"I was standing there looking at how ominous the castle appeared, dark in contrast to the sun rising behind it. I took the photo not knowing what to expect, and this is what came out.

"One click, one edit, one fantastic shot of Edinburgh Castle."

Glasgow graffiti by Doreen Matheson

Glasgow is home to several top graffiti artists. Doreen Matheson‎

"I was visiting this area," says Doreen. "I like to go walking a lot and love to take photos of the environment especially artwork in different places."

Elgin cathedral by Antony Garrow

The cathedral, dedicated to the Holy Trinity, was established in 1224 . Antony Garrow

"Whilst on route to my local library I was disappointed it was raining because I wanted to take a few photographs," says Antony.

"So when I saw the daffodils out in bloom with the cathedral in the background I knew it was worth getting my phone wet for a few seconds."

Mountain road by Tom Clark

The Butter Bridge crossing. Tom Clark

"I decided on Monday to put the camera in the car and go looking for some new locations to photograph," says Tom.

"At the top of Loch Lomond, on a whim, I decided to go left rather than my usual right. So I ended up at the Rest and Be Thankful but the car park was full so carried on down the road.

"I noticed the little bridge as I came round the bend into Glen Kinglass and thought that I would stop and have a look around as I have passed it many times but never stopped.

"I didn't know anything about or how old it was but it was a very photogenic location. It was only when I got home I found out it was called the Butter Bridge, built in 1745 as part of a military road from Dumbarton to Inveraray.

"The name apparently comes from when cattle were herded up into the higher pastures in the summer and the women used to follow them to collect the milk and make butter and cheese."

